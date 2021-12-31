Succession plot twist spotlights importance of getting or updating your will, says Dundee lawyer

An error occurred. Please try again.

If you followed the hit television drama Succession a plot twist might have left you thinking about your will.

A storyline in the HBO drama, which stars Dundonian Brian Cox, has prompted a surge of interest in leaving money to environmental charity Greenpeace.

And one Dundee lawyer, who says that the show has got people talking about their wills, told us of the importance of making sure that your family’s inheritance goes where you want it to.

Spoiler alert

Viewers of the series – which concluded season three on Sky Atlantic here in December – were left stunned when Cousin Greg found himself disinherited by his grandfather in favour of Greenpeace.

The show follows ultra-rich media mogul Logan Ray – played by Cox – and his family’s fight for control of the Waystar Royco empire amid uncertainty over his health.

Uncle Ewan’s shock decision prompts Greg to sue Greenpeace – but according to the charity it has inspired many to consider making a similar bequests.

Caroline Fraser, a partner at Lindsays, believes the legacy of the show – which has announced a fourth season – could be more than simply an eyebrow-raising plot.

Ms Fraser, a wills and trusts specialist based Seabraes in Dundee, said: “Yes, this is just a television show but we should not dismiss the influence it could have.

“Greenpeace has seen it already.

“Some people have already mentioned to me – albeit slightly tongue-in-cheek – that it’s maybe time to take a look at their will after watching the episode.

“For many that will obviously be a joke. For some, however, the show might just prompt them to think either ‘I better get a will’ or ‘my will needs updated’.

We have seen in the past how a spotlight on life issues can spark a lightbulb moment.” Caroline Fraser, Lindsays

“And, when they’re updating it, they might just decide to follow Ewan’s example by leaving something to charity.”

It’s not the first time a television spotlight on life issues has sparked “a lightbulb moment”, Ms Fraser pointed out.

“Succession might just do that for wills – and a will is something we should all have and keep up-to-date, whatever our circumstances.

“I would, however, suggest that anyone looking at their will obtains professional advice. Not doing so risks some real-life drama.”

According to a report this year by the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator’s (OSCR) 15% of the money raised by charities with an income of more than £250,000 was via donations and legacies, such as those made in wills.