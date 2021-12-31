Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Succession plot twist spotlights importance of getting or updating your will, says Dundee lawyer

By Cheryl Peebles
December 31 2021, 9.23am Updated: December 31 2021, 10.02am
Succession: Uncle Ewan and Cousin Greg
James Cromwell, as Ewan Roy, and Nicholas Braun, as Greg Hirsch, in Succession.

If you followed the hit television drama Succession a plot twist might have left you thinking about your will.

A storyline in the HBO drama, which stars Dundonian Brian Cox, has prompted a surge of interest in leaving money to environmental charity Greenpeace.

And one Dundee lawyer, who says that the show has got people talking about their wills, told us of the importance of making sure that your family’s inheritance goes where you want it to.

Spoiler alert

Viewers of the series – which concluded season three on Sky Atlantic here in December – were left stunned when Cousin Greg found himself disinherited by his grandfather in favour of Greenpeace.

The show follows ultra-rich media mogul Logan Ray – played by Cox – and his family’s fight for control of the Waystar Royco empire amid uncertainty over his health.

Brian Cox as Logan Ray in Succession.

Uncle Ewan’s shock decision prompts Greg to sue Greenpeace – but according to the charity it has inspired many to consider making a similar bequests.

Caroline Fraser, a partner at Lindsays, believes the legacy of the show – which has announced a fourth season – could be more than simply an eyebrow-raising plot.

Caroline Fraser, partner at Lindsays in Dundee. Picture supplied.

Ms Fraser, a wills and trusts specialist based Seabraes in Dundee, said: “Yes, this is just a television show but we should not dismiss the influence it could have.

“Greenpeace has seen it already.

“Some people have already mentioned to me – albeit slightly tongue-in-cheek – that it’s maybe time to take a look at their will after watching the episode.

“For many that will obviously be a joke. For some, however, the show might just prompt them to think either ‘I better get a will’ or ‘my will needs updated’.

We have seen in the past how a spotlight on life issues can spark a lightbulb moment.”

Caroline Fraser, Lindsays

“And, when they’re updating it, they might just decide to follow Ewan’s example by leaving something to charity.”

It’s not the first time a television spotlight on life issues has sparked “a lightbulb moment”, Ms Fraser pointed out.

“Succession might just do that for wills – and a will is something we should all have and keep up-to-date, whatever our circumstances.

“I would, however, suggest that anyone looking at their will obtains professional advice. Not doing so risks some real-life drama.”

According to a report this year by the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator’s (OSCR) 15% of the money raised by charities with an income of more than £250,000 was via donations and legacies, such as those made in wills.

Rapper’s delight: When Succession brought Logan Roy, and Brian Cox, home to Dundee

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier