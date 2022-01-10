Scone Palace in Perthshire to host new camping festival billed as ‘celebration of culture’

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new camping festival is to be staged in the grounds of one of Scotland’s most historic palaces this summer.

Scone Palace, in Perthshire, will play host to the three-day Otherlands event in August.

Billed as ‘a celebration of culture’, the new event – which will boast six stages and embrace multiple styles of music – is being created by Edinburgh-based promoters Fly.

Fly already stage dance and electronica festivals in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh and in the grounds of Hopetoun House near South Queensferry.

Further events are being planned in Ibiza and Amsterdam this year.

Otherlands is the latest addition to an expanded festival calendar this summer, when it is hoped outdoor festivals will be largely free of restrictions.

Scone Palace has already proved a popular destination for the Rewind Festival, which has showcased some of the most popular bands and acts from the 1980s.

The site, which has a history dating back 2000 years, was used for the coronation of a series of Scottish monarchs, including Robert the Bruce and Charles II.

Details of the line-up and how to get tickets will be revealed later this month.

Boutique Festival

An official announcement about Otherlands states: “The founders of Fly, one of Scotland’s largest music events firms, are delighted to introduce a new boutique three-day camping festival.

“This celebration of culture will take place at Scone Palace in August at the home of Scotland’s kings and queens.

“The three-day retreat in Perthshire’s idyllic countryside will reignite Scotland’s festival landscape combining cutting-edge music, forward-thinking art, boutique glamping and bespoke talks from industry leaders.

“Otherlands will span genres across six stages with the organisers planning to take festivalgoers on a journey into another world.”