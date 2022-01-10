Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Scone Palace in Perthshire to host new camping festival billed as ‘celebration of culture’

By Ellie Forbes
January 10 2022, 3.56pm Updated: January 10 2022, 3.58pm
Scone Palace
The new camping festival will be staged in the grounds of Scone Palace.

A new camping festival is to be staged in the grounds of one of Scotland’s most historic palaces this summer.

Scone Palace, in Perthshire, will play host to the three-day Otherlands event in August.

Billed as ‘a celebration of culture’, the new event – which will boast six stages and embrace multiple styles of music – is being created by Edinburgh-based promoters Fly.

Fly already stage dance and electronica festivals in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh and in the grounds of Hopetoun House near South Queensferry.

Further events are being planned in Ibiza and Amsterdam this year.

Otherlands is the latest addition to an expanded festival calendar this summer, when it is hoped outdoor festivals will be largely free of restrictions.

Scone Palace has already proved a popular destination for the Rewind Festival, which has showcased some of the most popular bands and acts from the 1980s.

The main stage of the Rewind Festival in the grounds of Scone Palace in July 2017.

The site, which has a history dating back 2000 years, was used for the coronation of a series of Scottish monarchs, including Robert the Bruce and Charles II.

Details of the line-up and how to get tickets will be revealed later this month.

Boutique Festival

An official announcement about Otherlands states: “The founders of Fly, one of Scotland’s largest music events firms, are delighted to introduce a new boutique three-day camping festival.

“This celebration of culture will take place at Scone Palace in August at the home of Scotland’s kings and queens.

“The three-day retreat in Perthshire’s idyllic countryside will reignite Scotland’s festival landscape combining cutting-edge music, forward-thinking art, boutique glamping and bespoke talks from industry leaders.

“Otherlands will span genres across six stages with the organisers planning to take festivalgoers on a journey into another world.”

