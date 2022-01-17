Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Death of Spike the hedgehog prompts action to protect wildlife at Crieff Community Garden

By Anita Diouri
January 17 2022, 6.30pm Updated: January 18 2022, 7.31am
Crieff Community Garden
School pupils built bird houses for the garden. Picture: Phil Hannah.

The death of a hedgehog called Spike has prompted efforts to safeguard wildlife at Crieff Community Garden.

Local schoolchildren took the hedgehog to their hearts and gave it a name after frequent sightings at the garden.

But it was in an unnatural environment and died after failing to find a place to hibernate.

Community garden volunteers are now taking action to ensure other animals can thrive.

Crieff Community Garden
School pupils at the garden. Picture: Phil Hannah.

And pupils at Crieff Primary School got in on the act by taking part in a competition to design bird houses.

A winner was announced from each year group, and all bird houses were made, painted and installed on Monday.

A grant of £250 from Action Earth – which helps local communities to respond to climate change – has funded the project.

Inspired by Spike the hedgehog

Seven bird houses, a hedgehog house, and a frog house were among the habitats to be put in place by the community.

Catriona Smith of Crieff Community Garden said: “I guess the idea came about because we were overjoyed to have a resident hedgehog in the garden which the school children called Spike, as they saw it so frequently.

Crieff Community Garden
Catriona Smith of Crieff Community Garden. Picture: Gareth Jennings.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t a good thing that we saw it so much during the day and sadly Spike passed.

“We therefore wanted to introduce a hedgehog house so future hedgehogs would have somewhere safe and snug to hibernate.

“This then led to the discussion of how we can encourage other wildlife.

“We have lots of bird feeders in the garden so blue tits, bull finches, green finches and sparrows frequent the garden.

“But we’ve also had pheasants, toads, field mice and most recently a woodpecker.”

Supporting local wildlife and local people

And this is just the latest Crieff Community Garden drive to support locals.

In August last year, the garden teamed up with Crieff Community Foodbank to provide free fruit and vegetables to locals.

Crates were placed at the garden to save excess fruit and vegetables from going to waste.

And it proved instantly popular with locals, with with two dozen crates of fruit and veg saved from landfill in the first four days.

