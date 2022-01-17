Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Residents evacuated after chimney collapses on Perth street

By Katy Scott
January 17 2022, 5.19pm Updated: January 17 2022, 9.29pm
A section of the Perth building collapsed on Monday afternoon.

Perth residents were evacuated from their homes on Monday afternoon after a section of a building collapsed.

A chimney stack and a section of brickwork on the Friar Street building came crashing down around midday.

The debris fell onto a number of council bins in a gated-off grass area just off the street.

Police confirmed there were no injuries following the collapse.

Police evacuated Perth residents from the affected building.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene not long after midday and deployed cherry picking equipment to address the fallen debris.

Fire crews were in attendance until just before 8pm.

Police cordoned off the area following the collapse and evacuated residents from the affected properties.

‘So scary for those who live there’

Perth and Kinross Council have advised locals to stay away from the area on Friar Street “for the foreseeable future”, which has been closed between Abbot Street and Queen Street.

The council are supporting residents who require emergency accommodation.

One neighbour said: “I can’t believe what I am looking at, all the chimney pipes are completely exposed and it looks like half the outer wall has fallen down with it.

“It’s really unsettling and worrying to see, it must have been so scary for those who live there.

Emergency services have cordoned off the street after a chimney collapsed.

“When I went out for my milk in the morning and I walked past that building and everything was completely fine, but next thing I know it’s all fallen down.”

The resident confirmed the fire service, police, SGN and Tayside Contracts were all in attendance on the street on Monday afternoon.

She added: “Most of the buildings around here are Victorian, but you don’t expect them to just collapse like that.

“Thankfully the rubble seems to have landed on the grass so hopefully no one got hurt, and it doesn’t look like it has hit the house next door.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Monday, January 17, police were called to the Friar Street area of Perth, following reports of a chimney collapsing.

“There were no injuries, but residents from a number of properties have been evacuated whilst safety checks are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the first call at 12:12 regarding a collapsed chimney on Friar Street in Perth.

“The first appliance arrived on the scene at 12:16.

“We got the stop message at 19:43 and the incident was handed over to police.”

A Perth & Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Fortunately, it appears no one was hurt in this incident.

“However, a number of properties have been evacuated and our housing team is supporting those residents who need emergency accommodation.

“We are also supporting requests from Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in relation to fencing and a structural engineer.”

