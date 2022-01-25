Lathro Meadows: Fed-up residents on Kinross housing estate face yet more remedial work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fed-up residents on a problem-hit Kinross housing estate are facing yet more remedial work near their houses – years after moving in.

Some people who have bought houses at Lathro Meadows, a Persimmon Homes estate at Lathro Farm, claim they have had ongoing issues to the point that they are already considering leaving.

The project got under way nearly five years ago but problems with the sewer system are persisting, with the firm needing to carry out further work in the weeks ahead.

It comes as more than a dozen residents at Lathro Meadows are said to have contacted the area’s MP, John Nicolson, in recent weeks to voice their concerns.

Residents ‘depressed’ at ongoing issues

Last year, Persimmon accepted responsibility for sub-standard drainage at the site – and vowed to remedy the situation.

But residents claim the work has led to significant disruption for those living there.

Suzy Gibson and Christina Atkinson were among the first to move into the development, and have described ongoing issues as “depressing”.

Suzy said: “There is a terrible smell of sewage in the downstairs toilet and outside the property too.

I wish I had done my research before buying a house here” Resident Suzy Gibson

“We never got notified the work was going ahead, we got a knock from the builders on the day.

“We’ve not been told what’s been going on. I thought the road was being resurfaced but they said they were going to dig up driveways and paths.

“They’ve dug right to our front door. I can’t use my driveway or garden.

“We had to move our vehicles but where are we meant to park? There’s nowhere to put them.”

Suzy claims that Persimmon is “not interested” in what residents have to say.

She added: “I thought it would be nice if they could compensate us or give us a gesture of goodwill, after four years we shouldn’t have to put up with this. I asked but they didn’t give me an answer.

“They should go and speak to people affected in their houses.

“I wish I had done my research before buying a house here.”

Mr Nicolson claims he was told that work to remedy the issues on the estate would be completed by the end of February this year, but he does not believe that target will be met.

MP calls for firm to speed up work

The SNP politician said: “Persimmon Homes has let the Lathro Meadows residents down time after time.

“People bought these houses in good faith, but have since discovered multiple faults – many of a serious nature.

“Residents have had water running into their houses – one was told they shouldn’t expect their house to be watertight. Some residents’ gardens have remained waterlogged.

“All residents I’ve spoken to have experienced problems with the roads on the estate. Clearly, the drainage and sewerage system built is inadequate.

“Residents are now experiencing the misery and chaos of a sub-contractor digging up their roads and laying a whole new drainage and sewerage system at what appears to be a snail’s pace.

“I urge Persimmon Homes to resolve this issue speedily, to repair the damage to residents’ property, and to provide compensation for the inconvenience and distress caused to so many.”

Response from Persimmon

Persimmon says compensation will be judged on a case-by-case basis.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We recognise the importance of resolving the sewer problem for residents.

“We have sought to provide information to all affected residents, with letters sent September 2 setting out the detailed programme and deadlines.

We recognise that some residents will have been inconvenienced and we again apologise for that” Persimmon Homes

“We also had a dedicated liaison officer so residents had a fixed point of contact.

“We recognise that despite this some residents will have been inconvenienced and we again apologise for that.

“We will shortly be sending out a further update on the final stage of works to residents.

“This will include the resurfacing of Dalwhamie Street and the completion of the off-site sewer works on South Street/Auld Mart Road.

“All properties within the development hold a completion certificate and have been built in accordance with the necessary technical standards.

“Our customer care team are on hand should anyone have any further concerns.”