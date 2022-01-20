Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Otherlands Festival line-up: Bicep, Jamie XX and Tom Misch announced for Scone Palace

By Amie Flett
January 20 2022, 4.32pm Updated: January 20 2022, 6.11pm
Acts including Tom Misch, Jamie XX and Bicep are heading for Otherlands at Scone Palace.
Acts including Tom Misch, Jamie XX and Bicep are heading for Otherlands at Scone Palace.

The first names for the line-up of Otherlands Festival at Scone Palace this summer have been announced by organisers.

The three-day camping festival is coming to the Perthshire venue for the first time in 2022.

The event was announced earlier this month, with Edinburgh-based promoter Fly promising a “celebration of culture”.

Now the first acts set to appear at the festival have been announced.

Otherlands Festival line-up

Music duo Bicep in front of a sponsors board.
Bicep duo Andrew Ferguson and Matthew McBriar.

DJ acts Bicep, Jamie XX, Folamour and Honey Dijon, as well as jazz-funk musician Tom Misch, are among those set to appear at Scone.

Electronic DJ duo Bicep formed in 2009 and have played at several iconic festivals including Primavera, Coachella and Glastonbury.

Jamie XX, a former member of English indie rock band The XX, is a musican, DJ and producer.

Jamie XX on stage at a music festival.
Jamie XX AKA James Thomas Smith.

Also known as James Thomas Smith, Jamie XX went solo in 2010 and has since released two albums – but is best known for his live performances.

London artist Tom Misch has built up global attention following the release of multiple EPs and solo album Geography.

Known for his multi-instrumental talent, Misch has sold out shows and festivals across the UK and has worked on a variety of collaborations.

Other artists and DJs at the festival will include Ricardo Villalobos, Alewya, DJ Seinfeld, Elkka, Sherelle, TSHA, Yung Singh, Hayley Zallassi, Seren Seo.

Fly – which has organised events at the likes of Princes Street Gardens and Hopetoun House – says more acts are still to be announced.

Exterior of Scone Palace.
Scone Palace, Perthshire.

Otherlands will feature six stages and promises to showcase a host of music genres.

The initial names on the line-up were announced on Instagram, with a post saying: “We are proud to present the first round of all-star artists joining us in the Otherlands this summer.

“With six stages of music spanning across electronic and live, this is only a glimpse of the talent we have in store.”

Scone Palace has already hosted events like Rewind Festival, showcasing acts from the 1980s, and was also one of the locations for Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend in 2018.

Pre-sale tickets for Otherlands go on sale January 27.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier