Otherlands Festival line-up: Bicep, Jamie XX and Tom Misch announced for Scone Palace

The first names for the line-up of Otherlands Festival at Scone Palace this summer have been announced by organisers.

The three-day camping festival is coming to the Perthshire venue for the first time in 2022.

The event was announced earlier this month, with Edinburgh-based promoter Fly promising a “celebration of culture”.

Now the first acts set to appear at the festival have been announced.

Otherlands Festival line-up

DJ acts Bicep, Jamie XX, Folamour and Honey Dijon, as well as jazz-funk musician Tom Misch, are among those set to appear at Scone.

Electronic DJ duo Bicep formed in 2009 and have played at several iconic festivals including Primavera, Coachella and Glastonbury.

Jamie XX, a former member of English indie rock band The XX, is a musican, DJ and producer.

Also known as James Thomas Smith, Jamie XX went solo in 2010 and has since released two albums – but is best known for his live performances.

London artist Tom Misch has built up global attention following the release of multiple EPs and solo album Geography.

Known for his multi-instrumental talent, Misch has sold out shows and festivals across the UK and has worked on a variety of collaborations.

Other artists and DJs at the festival will include Ricardo Villalobos, Alewya, DJ Seinfeld, Elkka, Sherelle, TSHA, Yung Singh, Hayley Zallassi, Seren Seo.

Fly – which has organised events at the likes of Princes Street Gardens and Hopetoun House – says more acts are still to be announced.

Otherlands will feature six stages and promises to showcase a host of music genres.

The initial names on the line-up were announced on Instagram, with a post saying: “We are proud to present the first round of all-star artists joining us in the Otherlands this summer.

“With six stages of music spanning across electronic and live, this is only a glimpse of the talent we have in store.”

Scone Palace has already hosted events like Rewind Festival, showcasing acts from the 1980s, and was also one of the locations for Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend in 2018.

Pre-sale tickets for Otherlands go on sale January 27.