Cursed Perth home gutted by blaze for second time as elderly man escapes again By Emma Duncan and Jake Keith January 23 2022, 4.35pm Updated: January 23 2022, 5.42pm The Crieff Road home was gutted by a blaze in 2008 and again on Friday evening. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier VIDEO: Man rushed to hospital after Perth blaze destroys home Van found on fire in Perth street in early hours Residents evacuated after chimney collapses on Perth street ‘Multiple explosions’ heard during caravan fire near Dundee retail park