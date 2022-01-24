Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Lily Douglas: Online fundraiser for funeral of ‘unapologetically brave’ Perth teen

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 24 2022, 7.20pm
Fundraising for Lily's family raised thousands in the first few hours
Fundraising for Lily's family raised thousands in the first few hours

A crowdfunder for the funeral of Perth teen Lily Douglas has raised thousands within hours of its launch.

The 14-year-old died on Sunday evening after a five-year battle with cancer.

Mum Jane broke the news on Facebook, where people across the world have followed her progress in recent years.

On Monday a Gofundme page was created by Lily’s dance teacher, to raise money for a “celebration of her life”.

Within hours of its launch thousands of pounds has already been raised.

Lily Douglas
Lily Douglas.

Dance teacher and family friend Erin McNicol paid tribute to Lily’s strength and determination on the fundraising page.

“Lily fought so unbelievably hard for almost five years,” she said.

“Her strength and determination were impeccable. She radiated light and positivity throughout and she was so unapologetically brave.”

Lily experiencing her dream to dance with the Scottish Ballet.

Erin added: “I’m here asking you to help us give Lily the celebration of her life she deserves.

“I’d love to raise as much as physically possible to help Jane and her family at this awful time so they don’t need to worry about money and don’t have that financial burden.”

Fight for her life

Lily was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, aged nine, with locals rallying to fundraise on her behalf to support her and her family.

But she became a familiar face for many thanks to her own fundraising, and was invited to switch on Perth’s Christmas lights in 2019.

Last week Jane said that  Lily was in a “fight for her life” after she suffered a bleed on her brain at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Newcastle.

COURIER OPINION: Lily Douglas – the girl who showed us all how to live

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier