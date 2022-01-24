Lily Douglas: Online fundraiser for funeral of ‘unapologetically brave’ Perth teen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A crowdfunder for the funeral of Perth teen Lily Douglas has raised thousands within hours of its launch.

The 14-year-old died on Sunday evening after a five-year battle with cancer.

Mum Jane broke the news on Facebook, where people across the world have followed her progress in recent years.

On Monday a Gofundme page was created by Lily’s dance teacher, to raise money for a “celebration of her life”.

Within hours of its launch thousands of pounds has already been raised.

Dance teacher and family friend Erin McNicol paid tribute to Lily’s strength and determination on the fundraising page.

“Lily fought so unbelievably hard for almost five years,” she said.

“Her strength and determination were impeccable. She radiated light and positivity throughout and she was so unapologetically brave.”

Erin added: “I’m here asking you to help us give Lily the celebration of her life she deserves.

“I’d love to raise as much as physically possible to help Jane and her family at this awful time so they don’t need to worry about money and don’t have that financial burden.”

Fight for her life

Lily was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, aged nine, with locals rallying to fundraise on her behalf to support her and her family.

But she became a familiar face for many thanks to her own fundraising, and was invited to switch on Perth’s Christmas lights in 2019.

Last week Jane said that Lily was in a “fight for her life” after she suffered a bleed on her brain at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Newcastle.