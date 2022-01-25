Highland Perthshire residents to lose public transport access for roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in rural Highland Perthshire are to lose access to public transport during three weeks of roadworks.

And they also face a diversion of about 30 miles during road closures.

Resurfacing work on the A827 near Eastertyre and the Pitnacree Bridge starts on February 7.

Vehicle access to properties within the affected area will be maintained when allowed and safe to do so.

Pedestrian and emergency service access will continue.

However, when the road is closed, those who live between Logierait and Grandtully but outwith the villages will have no public transport available as vehicles will not be able to gain access.

The Stagecoach 23 bus service from Perth will only run far as Ballinluig.

A reduced shuttle bus service will be in operation for passengers who need to travel between Ballinluig and Grandtully or Aberfeldy via the road diversions.

What work will be done?

The work is to be carried out in three phases:

Phase one

The A827 will be closed from Eastertyre to The Fisherman’s Entrance between 9.30am and 3pm Monday to Friday.

Work here begins on February 7 and is to last a week.

Traffic will be diverted via the A827, A9, Dunkeld, A822, A826, Aberfeldy, A827 and Grandtully.

Phase two

Work to widen the verge at the Pitnacree Bridge will start on the same day and also last for a week.

Temporary traffic lights will be put in place to manage traffic.

Phase three

Resurfacing on Pitnacree Bridge from its junction with the B898 and 190 metres west starts on February 14 and will last for two weeks.

Traffic management arrangements are the same as those from phase one.