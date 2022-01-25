Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Highland Perthshire residents to lose public transport access for roadworks

By Emma Duncan
January 25 2022, 6.52pm Updated: January 26 2022, 9.33am
The roadworks affect the Pitnacree Bridge in Highland Perthshire.
Residents in rural Highland Perthshire are to lose access to public transport during three weeks of roadworks.

And they also face a diversion of about 30 miles during road closures.

Resurfacing work on the A827 near Eastertyre and the Pitnacree Bridge starts on February 7.

Vehicle access to properties within the affected area will be maintained when allowed and safe to do so.

Pedestrian and emergency service access will continue.

However, when the road is closed, those who live between Logierait and Grandtully but outwith the villages will have no public transport available as vehicles will not be able to gain access.

Resurfacing work on the A827 near to Eastertyre and Pitnacree Bridge will start on 7 February. It is expected to take…

Posted by Perth & Kinross Council on Tuesday, 25 January 2022

The Stagecoach 23 bus service from Perth will only run far as Ballinluig.

A reduced shuttle bus service will be in operation for passengers who need to travel between Ballinluig and Grandtully or Aberfeldy via the road diversions.

What work will be done?

The work is to be carried out in three phases:

Phase one

The A827 will be closed from Eastertyre to The Fisherman’s Entrance between 9.30am and 3pm Monday to Friday.

Work here begins on February 7 and is to last a week.

Traffic will be diverted via the A827, A9, Dunkeld, A822, A826, Aberfeldy, A827 and Grandtully.

Phase two

Work to widen the verge at the Pitnacree Bridge will start on the same day and also last for a week.

Temporary traffic lights will be put in place to manage traffic.

Phase three

Resurfacing on Pitnacree Bridge from its junction with the B898 and 190 metres west starts on February 14 and will last for two weeks.

Traffic management arrangements are the same as those from phase one.

