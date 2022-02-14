VIDEO: Convoy of supercars take Perth 14-year-old Lily Douglas to her final resting place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

VIDEO: Convoy of supercars take Perth 14-year-old Lily Douglas to her final resting place

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 14 2022, 3.51pm Updated: February 14 2022, 3.54pm

A convoy of supercars has escorted Perth 14-year-old Lily Douglas to her final resting place.

In scenes reminiscent of the celebrations for her 13th birthday, three McLarens, a Ferrari and a Lamborghini accompanied Lily’s coffin to Westhill Cemetery where she was laid to rest in a private burial.

A convoy of supercars accompanied the hearse

A celebration of Lily’s life took place on Friday last week at St Matthew’s Church in Perth.

Lily’s coffin was then taken to her family home where it left today with the cars accompanying her.

Lily’s classmates gathered

The convoy followed a pre-planned route through Perth which passed by Lily’s school, St John’s Academy.

Pupils at Lily’s school turned out to pay their respects outside St John’s Academy

Hundreds of her former classmates and teachers stood outside to mark the occasion.

They formed a guard of honour around the school with a banner with with the words “little angel.”

Pupils with a poster to honour Lily

A lone piper also played a lament.

Local residents gathered outside to watch the procession with many crying as Lily’s coffin passed.

The route took in Balhousie Street,  Charlotte Street and on to Tay Street, passing by St Matthews’ Church on to Tay Street where the funeral service took place last week.

The hearse with Lily’s coffin inside.

Dozens of well-wishers lined the streets after Lily’s mum Jane thanked the people of Perth for all their messages and invited them to go along to say goodbye.

Speaking on social media only hours before Lily was driven away from her home Jane said: “Can I ask everyone to light a candle tonight in memory of my girl.  [I] want her to know how much she is loved.”

Celebration of Lily’s life

The private burial at the cemetery was conducted by the Rev Fiona Bullock, who also took the funeral service last week.

More than 2000 people joined in the celebration of Lily’s life.

As well as people inside the church, others watched a live stream of the service on a screen outside while many more tuned into a link online to watch it at home.

Among those paying their tributes to Lily were Dame Arlene Phillips, who described Lily as being like a young goddess.

The super cars outside the school

Meantime Lewis Capaldi, who was also in the church, sang his worldwide hit song Someone to Love.

The supercar procession was arranged by family friend, Kenneth McLeod. The cars belong to him, Gordon Deuchars, John McDonald, John Black and Jeff Stewart, all from Broughty Ferry.

Lily fought a five-year battle with Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, before her death on January 23.

She received international support since her cancer diagnosis aged nine, becoming an inspiration to many.

A Crowdfunder launched to raise money for Lily’s funeral has now raised £21,539.

COURIER OPINION: Lily Douglas – the girl who showed us all how to live

