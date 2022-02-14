VIDEO: Convoy of supercars take Perth 14-year-old Lily Douglas to her final resting place

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A convoy of supercars has escorted Perth 14-year-old Lily Douglas to her final resting place.

In scenes reminiscent of the celebrations for her 13th birthday, three McLarens, a Ferrari and a Lamborghini accompanied Lily’s coffin to Westhill Cemetery where she was laid to rest in a private burial.

A celebration of Lily’s life took place on Friday last week at St Matthew’s Church in Perth.

Lily’s coffin was then taken to her family home where it left today with the cars accompanying her.

Lily’s classmates gathered

The convoy followed a pre-planned route through Perth which passed by Lily’s school, St John’s Academy.

Hundreds of her former classmates and teachers stood outside to mark the occasion.

They formed a guard of honour around the school with a banner with with the words “little angel.”

A lone piper also played a lament.

Local residents gathered outside to watch the procession with many crying as Lily’s coffin passed.

The route took in Balhousie Street, Charlotte Street and on to Tay Street, passing by St Matthews’ Church on to Tay Street where the funeral service took place last week.

Dozens of well-wishers lined the streets after Lily’s mum Jane thanked the people of Perth for all their messages and invited them to go along to say goodbye.

Speaking on social media only hours before Lily was driven away from her home Jane said: “Can I ask everyone to light a candle tonight in memory of my girl. [I] want her to know how much she is loved.”

Celebration of Lily’s life

The private burial at the cemetery was conducted by the Rev Fiona Bullock, who also took the funeral service last week.

More than 2000 people joined in the celebration of Lily’s life.

As well as people inside the church, others watched a live stream of the service on a screen outside while many more tuned into a link online to watch it at home.

Among those paying their tributes to Lily were Dame Arlene Phillips, who described Lily as being like a young goddess.

Meantime Lewis Capaldi, who was also in the church, sang his worldwide hit song Someone to Love.

The supercar procession was arranged by family friend, Kenneth McLeod. The cars belong to him, Gordon Deuchars, John McDonald, John Black and Jeff Stewart, all from Broughty Ferry.

Lily fought a five-year battle with Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, before her death on January 23.

She received international support since her cancer diagnosis aged nine, becoming an inspiration to many.

A Crowdfunder launched to raise money for Lily’s funeral has now raised £21,539.