Laughter, tears and music at farewell to ‘beautiful’ Perth teen Lily Douglas

Friends and family of Perth teen Lily Douglas gathered to say their final farewells and pay tribute.

Lily’s funeral took place at 2.30pm on Friday at St Matthew’s Church in Perth.

Celebrities Lewis Capaldi and Dame Arlene Phillips, also attended.

‘She was like a young goddess’

Dame Arlene described Lily as being magical and like a young goddess, saying the teen gave her courage.

Lewis Capaldi sang Someone You Loved at the end of the service.

Lily fought a five-year battle with Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, before her death on January 23.

Lily’s burial will be on Monday when her coffin will be accompanied to the graveyard by a fleet of supercars. There will also be a police escort.

‘Beautiful baby girl’

Since Lily’s death there have been thousands of tributes to the 14-year-old, with mum Jane calling her “beautiful baby girl” when announcing her death.

St Matthew’s was packed with those who were invited to join in the celebration of Lily’s life, with the service conducted by the Reverend Fiona Bullock.

Many others watched the service in the church hall, on a big screen outside or via a live stream.

At one time more than 2,000 people were watching online.

Lily sparkled and was like a goddess

In her own tribute, Reverend Bullock said Lily’s sparkle was contagious.

The minister addressed the congregation who sat behind Lily’s pink coffin adorned with pink flowers – Lily’s favourite colour.

The minister said: “Lily had so many memories yet to make.

“There were so many dreams for her future but we can celebrate that she lived life to the full.

“She had a smile that lit up the room. Lily sparkled and that sparkle was contagious.”

Dame Arlene, who has known Lily since the time of her diagnosis at the age of nine, said: “Lily spread love and her shining spirit got to you.

“She was like a young goddess – her presence was all around.

“It was Lily’s courage that inspired me to take part in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

“I am scared of snakes and was scared to go into the jungle but I reckoned if Lily could face everything she did then I could go into the jungle.”

Also among those paying their respects was Dundee poet, binman and piper Gary Robertson.

Gary played the pipes as part of the ceremony and said: “I cannot begin to say how honoured I am to be asked by Jane and the family to do this.

“I was playing for one of the bravest and most inspiring people I have ever known.

“Lily’s battle to beat cancer was a fierce one.

“The incredible spirit she showed to live her life to its absolute fullest and never waste a second was testament to an unbelievable strength of character for one so young.

“We can all learn from Lily and try to do as much with our own lives as we possibly can.”

Diagnosis

Lily has received international support since her cancer diagnosis, becoming an inspiration to many.

A crowdfunder launched to raise money for Lily’s funeral has now raised £21,539.

Supercar procession

On Monday Lily’s coffin will be taken from her home with a fleet of supercars and will follow a route past her old school, St Johns Academy, where her classmates will gather outside to watch.

It will continue along Balhousie Street, Atholl Street and Tay Street before heading for the cemetery in Marshall Place.

Lily’s mum Jane Douglas said anyone is welcome to follow the procession but she has asked that the burial itself remains private.