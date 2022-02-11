Laughter, tears and music at farewell to ‘beautiful’ Perth teen Lily Douglas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Laughter, tears and music at farewell to ‘beautiful’ Perth teen Lily Douglas

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 11 2022, 5.05pm Updated: February 11 2022, 8.16pm

Friends and family of Perth teen Lily Douglas gathered to say their final farewells and pay tribute.

Lily’s funeral took place at 2.30pm on Friday at St Matthew’s Church in Perth.

Celebrities Lewis Capaldi and Dame Arlene Phillips, also attended.

‘She was like a young goddess’

Dame Arlene described Lily as being magical and like a young goddess, saying the teen gave her courage.

Lewis Capaldi sang Someone You Loved at the end of the service.

A fireworks display in Lily’s memory was held on Friday evening in Perth

Lily fought a five-year battle with Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, before her death on January 23.

Lily’s burial will be on Monday when her coffin will be accompanied to the graveyard by a fleet of supercars. There will also be a police escort.

‘Beautiful baby girl’

Since Lily’s death there have been thousands of tributes to the 14-year-old, with mum Jane calling her “beautiful baby girl” when announcing her death.

St Matthew’s was packed with those who were invited to join in the celebration of Lily’s life, with the service conducted by the Reverend Fiona Bullock.

Lily Douglas funeral
Locals gathered to watch Lily’s funeral on a screen outside the church.

Many others watched the service in the church hall, on a big screen outside or via a live stream.

At one time more than 2,000 people were watching online.

Lily sparkled and was like a goddess

In her own tribute, Reverend Bullock said Lily’s sparkle was contagious.

The minister addressed the congregation who sat behind Lily’s pink coffin adorned with pink flowers – Lily’s favourite colour.

The minister said: “Lily had so many memories yet to make.

“There were so many dreams for her future but we can celebrate that she lived life to the full.

“She had a smile that lit up the room.  Lily sparkled and that sparkle was contagious.”

Singer Lewis Capaldi attended Lily’s funeral.

Dame Arlene, who has known Lily since the time of her diagnosis at the age of nine, said: “Lily spread love and her shining spirit got to you.

“She was like a young goddess – her presence was all around.

“It was Lily’s courage that inspired me to take part in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

“I am scared of snakes and was scared to go into the jungle but I reckoned if Lily could face everything she did then I could go into the jungle.”

Arlene Phillips speaking at the funeral.

Also among those paying their respects was  Dundee poet, binman  and piper Gary Robertson.

Gary played the pipes as part of the ceremony and said: “I cannot begin to say how honoured I am to be asked by Jane and the family to do this.

“I was playing for one of the bravest and most inspiring people I have ever known.

Piper Gary Robertson.

“Lily’s battle to beat cancer was a fierce one.

“The incredible spirit she showed to live her life to its absolute fullest and never waste a second was testament to an unbelievable strength of character for one so young.

“We can all learn from Lily and try to do as much with our own lives as we possibly can.”

Diagnosis

Lily has received international support since her cancer diagnosis, becoming an inspiration to many.

crowdfunder launched to raise money for Lily’s funeral has now raised £21,539.

Supercar procession

On Monday Lily’s coffin will be taken from her home with a fleet of supercars and will follow a route past her old school, St Johns Academy, where her classmates will gather outside to watch.

It will continue along Balhousie Street, Atholl Street and Tay Street before heading for the cemetery in Marshall Place.

Lily’s mum Jane Douglas said anyone is welcome to follow the procession but she has asked that the burial itself remains private.

