‘He really was a legend’: Bench tribute for Alyth icon Keith Robertson

One of Alyth’s best-known characters now has a permanent memorial in the town.

Keith Robertson passed away in February 2021, aged 73.

Keith was very sociable and remarkably visible in Alyth. His love of football, bowling and meeting people took him far and wide across Scotland.

He was a huge fan of Alyth Amateurs Football Club, which has installed a bench overlooking its home ground in the town’s Jubilee Park in Keith’s memory.

AAFC’s Scott Hodge said: “I’m sure many will remember Keith Robertson, who passed away last year – he really was a legend within the town and was loved by all.

“Keith was a huge supporter of Alyth Amateurs and would attend every home game.

“The players loved seeing him and he definitely got a buzz out of giving the lads some encouragement from the sidelines.

“In memory of Keith we have installed this bench in a prime spot near the pavilion and on the new path being built around the park.

“We’re proud to be able to honour the life of a great Alyth citizen in this way.”

ADT’s community projects fund disperses funds from the operators of the Tullymurdoch wind farm.

Applications are adjudged by an independent panel of local community representatives.