‘He really was a legend’: Bench tribute for Alyth icon Keith Robertson

By Stephen Eighteen
February 17 2022, 1.46pm Updated: February 17 2022, 5.44pm
Post Thumbnail

One of Alyth’s best-known characters now has a permanent memorial in the town.

Keith Robertson passed away in February 2021, aged 73.

Keith was very sociable and remarkably visible in Alyth. His love of football, bowling and meeting people took him far and wide across Scotland.

He was a huge fan of Alyth Amateurs Football Club, which has installed a bench overlooking its home ground in the town’s Jubilee Park in Keith’s memory.

Peter Hosie (left) and Scott Hodge with the bench.
Keith Robertson.

AAFC’s Scott Hodge said: “I’m sure many will remember Keith Robertson, who passed away last year – he really was a legend within the town and was loved by all.

“Keith was a huge supporter of Alyth Amateurs and would attend every home game.

“The players loved seeing him and he definitely got a buzz out of giving the lads some encouragement from the sidelines.

“In memory of Keith we have installed this bench in a prime spot near the pavilion and on the new path being built around the park.

“We’re proud to be able to honour the life of a great Alyth citizen in this way.”

One of Alyth’s best-known characters now has a permanent memorial thanks to Alyth Amateurs Football Club, supported by…

Posted by Alyth Development Trust on Wednesday, 16 February 2022

ADT’s community projects fund disperses funds from the operators of the Tullymurdoch wind farm.

Applications are adjudged by an independent panel of local community representatives.

Click here for a tribute to Keith Robertson

 

