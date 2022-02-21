A9: Drivers warned of possible delays during roadworks near Dunkeld

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A9: Drivers warned of possible delays during roadworks near Dunkeld

By Hannah Ballantyne
February 21 2022, 3.09pm
A9 road bridge works.
Roadworks will take place on the A9 near Dunkeld.

Drivers are being warned they could face delays on the A9 near Dunkeld when temporary traffic lights are put in place during roadworks.

Maintenance is being carried out on the bridge which crosses the Tay to the west of the Perthshire town on Tuesday.

It means restrictions will be in place between 9am and 4pm with traffic lights and a 30mph speed limit on the route.

Bear Scotland, which is overseeing the work, says it is “essential maintenance”.

A9 road bridge
The work will take place near Dunkeld.

Eddie Ross, the north-west representative, said: “This will see teams replace the joint sealant on the A9 River Tay bridge, which will assist safe operation of the bridge for years to come.

“The traffic management arrangements on the A9 are crucial to completing the works safely, and our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly as possible.

“We thank all road users for their patience in advance while we carry out these essential repairs.

“We encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

The work comes as drivers are facing weeks’ worth of delays to the east of Perth.

Friarton bridge
Roadworks at the Friarton Bridge.

Roadworks got under way on Monday where the M90 meets the A90, close to the Friarton Bridge.

A series of restrictions will be in place there over four phases until late March.

Some queues built up during the rush hour on Monday as the work got under way.

