A9: Drivers warned of possible delays during roadworks near Dunkeld

Drivers are being warned they could face delays on the A9 near Dunkeld when temporary traffic lights are put in place during roadworks.

Maintenance is being carried out on the bridge which crosses the Tay to the west of the Perthshire town on Tuesday.

It means restrictions will be in place between 9am and 4pm with traffic lights and a 30mph speed limit on the route.

Bear Scotland, which is overseeing the work, says it is “essential maintenance”.

Eddie Ross, the north-west representative, said: “This will see teams replace the joint sealant on the A9 River Tay bridge, which will assist safe operation of the bridge for years to come.

“The traffic management arrangements on the A9 are crucial to completing the works safely, and our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly as possible.

“We thank all road users for their patience in advance while we carry out these essential repairs.

“We encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

The work comes as drivers are facing weeks’ worth of delays to the east of Perth.

Roadworks got under way on Monday where the M90 meets the A90, close to the Friarton Bridge.

A series of restrictions will be in place there over four phases until late March.

Some queues built up during the rush hour on Monday as the work got under way.