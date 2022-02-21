Bikes and power tools worth tens of thousands stolen from Perthshire property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bikes and power tools worth tens of thousands stolen from Perthshire property

By Matteo Bell
February 21 2022, 4.49pm Updated: February 21 2022, 5.02pm
Glenfoot, Abernethy.

Bikes and tools worth a five-figure sum have been stolen from a home in Perthshire.

The theft in Glenfoot, near Abernethy, included vehicles and power tools, which police say are collectively worth tens of thousands of pounds.

They were stolen between 10.30pm on Tuesday and 8.30am on Wednesday.

What was taken?

The stolen vehicles are:

  • a red, black and white Honda CR250 motorbike
  • a red and black Honda quadbike with an aluminium tray attached to the front
  • a black and faded red Beta 270 child’s motorbike

A number of power tools were also taken, including:

  • Five orange Husqvarna chainsaws of various models
  • An orange Husqvarna petrol strimmer
  • Two orange and black Stihl backpack blowers
  • An orange Stihl FS85 petrol strimmer
  • A yellow and black Atlas Copco breaker jack hammer
  • A red and black Hilti 110 breaker hammer

Police appeal

Police are now appealing for information on the theft, and have asked anyone with  information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, particularly if you have been offered any of these items for sale, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 0618 of February 16.”

