Bikes and power tools worth tens of thousands stolen from Perthshire property

Bikes and tools worth a five-figure sum have been stolen from a home in Perthshire.

The theft in Glenfoot, near Abernethy, included vehicles and power tools, which police say are collectively worth tens of thousands of pounds.

They were stolen between 10.30pm on Tuesday and 8.30am on Wednesday.

What was taken?

The stolen vehicles are:

a red, black and white Honda CR250 motorbike

a red and black Honda quadbike with an aluminium tray attached to the front

a black and faded red Beta 270 child’s motorbike

A number of power tools were also taken, including:

Five orange Husqvarna chainsaws of various models

An orange Husqvarna petrol strimmer

Two orange and black Stihl backpack blowers

An orange Stihl FS85 petrol strimmer

A yellow and black Atlas Copco breaker jack hammer

A red and black Hilti 110 breaker hammer

Police appeal

Police are now appealing for information on the theft, and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, particularly if you have been offered any of these items for sale, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 0618 of February 16.”