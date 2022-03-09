Pitlochry Festival Theatre back for 2022 season as it announces ensemble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pitlochry Festival Theatre back for 2022 season as it announces ensemble

By Anita Diouri
March 9 2022, 7.15am
Elizabeth Newman at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre is “delighted” to announce its ensemble for its 2022 season.

Between May and October, the theatre will stage much-loved titles such as Sunshine on Leith, Little Women and a revival of Noël Coward’s classic 1930s comedy of manners, Private Lives..

Pitlochry Festival Theatre 2022 Ensemble.

It comes after significant challenges faced by the arts industry. The Covid pandemic forced mass closures across the country.

But now, dramas, comedies, new works, and musicals, all performed by the 20-strong ensemble, will once again enthral Highland Perthshire theatre-goers.

‘Incredibly talented actors’

This year’s line-up promises a range of shows to suit a different tastes.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman said: “We are so excited to welcome our 2022 ensemble to Pitlochry this year.

“We cannot wait to start rehearsals for productions which will also see us return to producing theatre inside our building as well as outside and online.

Elizabeth Newman. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“This fantastic ensemble of incredibly talented actors will perform some extraordinary dramas, comedies, new works, and musicals.

“We are also thrilled that this year their work will be seen in Pitlochry and in Edinburgh, London and toured across Scotland, as three of our 2022 summer productions are being co-produced with leading organisations – Stellar Quines Theatre Company, Capital Theatres and Watford Palace Theatre.

“Pitlochry is known for its ensemble, and I am excited for us to continue this brilliant tradition.”

Covid impact on arts industry

It has been a tough couple of years for arts venues, and Pitlochry Festival Theatre has been no different.

In June 2020, it had to make half its staff redundant due to furlough changes.

It was forced to lose 42 of its 98 staff or face running out of money.

But it was determined to keep fighting to reopen to actors and audiences.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Speaking in June 2020, Elizabeth said: “I think theatre will survive because it has to survive.

“It helps people make sense of the world.

“It’s going to be a moment in history when we all remembered how fragile we were.”

A full list of shows and tickets are available on the Pitlochry Festival Theatre website.

