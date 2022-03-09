Pitlochry Festival Theatre back for 2022 season as it announces ensemble

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pitlochry Festival Theatre is “delighted” to announce its ensemble for its 2022 season.

Between May and October, the theatre will stage much-loved titles such as Sunshine on Leith, Little Women and a revival of Noël Coward’s classic 1930s comedy of manners, Private Lives..

It comes after significant challenges faced by the arts industry. The Covid pandemic forced mass closures across the country.

But now, dramas, comedies, new works, and musicals, all performed by the 20-strong ensemble, will once again enthral Highland Perthshire theatre-goers.

‘Incredibly talented actors’

This year’s line-up promises a range of shows to suit a different tastes.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman said: “We are so excited to welcome our 2022 ensemble to Pitlochry this year.

“We cannot wait to start rehearsals for productions which will also see us return to producing theatre inside our building as well as outside and online.

“This fantastic ensemble of incredibly talented actors will perform some extraordinary dramas, comedies, new works, and musicals.

“We are also thrilled that this year their work will be seen in Pitlochry and in Edinburgh, London and toured across Scotland, as three of our 2022 summer productions are being co-produced with leading organisations – Stellar Quines Theatre Company, Capital Theatres and Watford Palace Theatre.

“Pitlochry is known for its ensemble, and I am excited for us to continue this brilliant tradition.”

Covid impact on arts industry

It has been a tough couple of years for arts venues, and Pitlochry Festival Theatre has been no different.

In June 2020, it had to make half its staff redundant due to furlough changes.

It was forced to lose 42 of its 98 staff or face running out of money.

But it was determined to keep fighting to reopen to actors and audiences.

Speaking in June 2020, Elizabeth said: “I think theatre will survive because it has to survive.

“It helps people make sense of the world.

“It’s going to be a moment in history when we all remembered how fragile we were.”

A full list of shows and tickets are available on the Pitlochry Festival Theatre website.