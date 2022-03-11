Hunt for stolen Land Rover after Perthshire police pursuit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Officers are on the hunt for a stolen Land Rover following a police pursuit in Perthshire.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from a property in the Snaigow area of Dunkeld at around 4pm on Thursday.

It is understood the Land Rover was later spotted in Kelty, Fife, and there was a brief police pursuit before officers lost sight of the car.

Car believed to have travelled through Dundee and Fife

The car is believed to have travelled through Dundee and Fife following the chase.

The Land Rover is a defender 90 and has been described by police as having distinctive white wheels and a white roof.

At the time it was stolen, the vehicles registration number was SV13 VNM.

Police are currently appealing to anyone with information around the theft to get in touch through 101 or Crimestoppers quoting incident reference number 1219 of March 10 2022.