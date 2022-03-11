Hunt for stolen Land Rover after Perthshire police pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Hunt for stolen Land Rover after Perthshire police pursuit

By Amie Flett
March 11 2022, 12.19pm Updated: March 11 2022, 12.29pm
Picture of the stolen Land Rover.
Picture of the stolen Land Rover.

Officers are on the hunt for a stolen Land Rover following a police pursuit in Perthshire.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from a property in the Snaigow area of Dunkeld at around 4pm on Thursday.

It is understood the Land Rover was later spotted in Kelty, Fife, and there was a brief police pursuit before officers lost sight of the car.

Car believed to have travelled through Dundee and Fife

The car is believed to have travelled through Dundee and Fife following the chase.

The Land Rover is a defender 90 and has been described by police as having distinctive white wheels and a white roof.

At the time it was stolen, the vehicles registration number was SV13 VNM.

Police are currently appealing to anyone with information around the theft to get in touch through 101 or Crimestoppers quoting incident reference number 1219 of March 10 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier