Cannabis worth £180,000 seized from car on A90 between Perth and Dundee

By Alasdair Clark
March 13 2022, 2.48pm Updated: March 13 2022, 3.15pm
the A90 near Inchture where the drugs were seized
Drugs were seized from a car in the early hours of Saturday morning

A man has been charged after cannabis valued at £180,000 was seized from a car travelling on the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

Officers say they stopped a car near Inchture in the early hours of Saturday morning and recovered a significant quantity of cannabis.

The 52-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the find and is expected to appear at Dundee Sherrif Court on Monday after a report was submitted to prosecutors.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim, Organised Crime & Counter Terrorism Unit used the find on the A90 to urge the public to report drug-related activity to Police Scotland.

‘Sigificant drug recovery’

The detective said: “This is a significant recovery and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to seriously disrupt drug supply in the North East.

“But we can’t tackle this criminal behaviour alone.

“The public continue to play a vital role in assisting investigations into drug crime and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns about drug-related activity, or has any information about those involved in drugs, to contact police on 101 or make an anonymous report to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

