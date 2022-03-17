Overnight roadworks to cause delays in west Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Temporary speed limits will be imposed on a stretch of the busy A85 in Perthshire due to roadworks this week.

From Thursday, an overnight speed limit of 10mph and a convoy system will be used on a one kilometre stretch of the road between Gilmerton and Crieff to allow for resurfacing works.

The measures will be in place between 7pm and 7am until March 25.

Motorists will also have to stick to a 30mph limit during the day.

‘Traffic management is necessary’

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s Representative for the North West, said: “This surfacing project between Gilmerton and Crieff will greatly improve the quality and safety of this section of the A85 for road users.

“The traffic management is necessary to protect roadworkers as well as motorists.

“There may be some delays however we have taken steps to minimise disruption by carrying out the works overnight and our team will do their best to conduct the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”