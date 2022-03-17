Overnight roadworks to cause delays in west Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Overnight roadworks to cause delays in west Perthshire

By Matteo Bell
March 17 2022, 7.59am Updated: March 17 2022, 12.33pm
The A85 near Gilmerton.
The A85 near Gilmerton.

Temporary speed limits will be imposed on a stretch of the busy A85 in Perthshire due to roadworks this week.

From Thursday, an overnight speed limit of 10mph and a convoy system will be used on a one kilometre stretch of the road between Gilmerton and Crieff to allow for resurfacing works.

The measures will be in place between 7pm and 7am until March 25.

Motorists will also have to stick to a 30mph limit during the day.

‘Traffic management is necessary’

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s Representative for the North West, said: “This surfacing project between Gilmerton and Crieff will greatly improve the quality and safety of this section of the A85 for road users.

“The traffic management is necessary to protect roadworkers as well as motorists.

“There may be some delays however we have taken steps to minimise disruption by carrying out the works overnight and our team will do their best to conduct the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

