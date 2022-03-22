Perthshire four honoured for saving Blairgowrie rugby team-mate’s life

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four people have been honoured for saving their rugby teammate after he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest last June.

Off-duty police officers Phil Maxwell and Michael Grant, along with teammate David Malloch and spectator Sarah Rattray, were honoured by the Royal Humane Society for their life-saving actions in Blairgowrie.

They were awarded with Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificates at a ceremony at Blairgowrie Rugby Club on Monday March 14.

The four leapt into action after 21-year-old Hamish Bell collapsed and stopped breathing on the pitch.

‘I’m glad we were able to play our part’

PCs Grant and Maxwell were the first to reach Hamish and immediately began administering first aid and CPR.

Ms Rattray and Mr Malloch joined them and the group took turns doing CPR and defibrillation using the apparatus at the rugby club.

Hamish slowly began to regain consciousness and started breathing again.

He was taken to hospital for further tests, where medical professionals credited the four with saving Hamish’s life.

He stayed there for three weeks and is recovering well, but will not be able to play sport at his previous capacity.

Mr Maxwell said: “It was obviously very frightening to see one of the people we had been playing with in such a bad way and instinct just kicked in to do what was needed to bring him round.

“I am very honoured to receive this award, but first and foremost I’m just glad we were able to help.”

‘I didn’t know if he would survive’

Mr Grant added: “Having a policing colleague there to help, along with two other members of the public, was definitely reassuring to me during our attempts to revive the male who became seriously ill.

“I’m glad we were all able to play our part and want to thank the Royal Humane Society for this award.”

Blairgowrie Rugby Club president Mark Reddin was pleased to see the four honoured for the efforts at Monday’s ceremony.

He said: “I was there last June when Hamish collapsed and I managed to get a hold of his mum because I didn’t know if he would survive at the time.

“It was a shock at first.

“But I think it was nice for her to hug and thank them on Monday.”

‘Many people would freeze’

Hamish’s dad Arthur Bell previously said the family “shall be eternally grateful” for the club member’s life-saving actions.

Local councillor Caroline Shiers handed out the awards alongside Hamish himself.

She said: “What a huge honour to attend this event to mark the presentation of the Humane Society Awards to the four individuals who using their first aid skills and, with their quick actions and onsite defibrillator, saved the life of Hamish Bell.

“Sgt Peter Duncan nominated the four individuals for this award in recognition of the swift action, selflessness and sheer humanity they displayed in the face of such a shocking event.

“It was so good to chat with Hamish and to see him looking so well and getting on with his studies.”

‘Right people in the right place’

Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society, praised the group for their heroic actions.

He said: “Without a question of doubt the four award winners were the right people in the right place at the right time.

“With CPR it is essential that it is started as rapidly as possible. It could not have been started more rapidly than in this incident.

“They all did a brilliant job and played a major role in saving the man’s life.”

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison, Divisional Commander for Tayside, said: “On a daily basis, officers go above and beyond in service to their communities and both PC Maxwell and PC Grant have demonstrated that this commitment goes beyond when they are in uniform.

“Their actions, alongside those of Mr Malloch and Ms Rattray ensured that there was a positive outcome from what could have been a very tragic set of circumstances.”