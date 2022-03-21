Car flips in crash on main road through Scone By Emma Duncan March 21 2022, 10.14pm Updated: March 22 2022, 7.45am The A94 in Scone is currently closed due to an accident. Image Scone Community Council [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The main road through Scone was closed on Monday after a car flipped in a crash. The incident happened on the A94 Perth Road, at its junction with Albert Road, just after 9pm. Two vehicles were involved, with one pictured on its side. It is not yet known if anyone was hurt in the collision. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews were called at 9pm. Police Scotland says the road reopened at 11pm, but the force has been contacted for more information. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man taken to hospital after car flips in crash Woman dies in hospital weeks after Forfar house fire ‘It’s quite upsetting’: Moment Scone house went up in flames as police probe link to Perth car fire Man airlifted to hospital after being freed from overturned tree stump in Glen Clova