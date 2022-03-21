Car flips in crash on main road through Scone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The main road through Scone was closed on Monday after a car flipped in a crash.

The incident happened on the A94 Perth Road, at its junction with Albert Road, just after 9pm.

Two vehicles were involved, with one pictured on its side.

It is not yet known if anyone was hurt in the collision.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews were called at 9pm.

Police Scotland says the road reopened at 11pm, but the force has been contacted for more information.