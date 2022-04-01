Crieff Hydro say fire last year caused by faulty tumble dryer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Perth & Kinross

Crieff Hydro say fire last year caused by faulty tumble dryer

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
April 1 2022, 12.40pm
Crieff Hydro.
Crieff Hydro.

A faulty tumble dryer is thought to have been the cause of a fire at Crieff Hydro.

Staff were evacuated from their accommodation in November last year after a fire broke out within the laundry area of staff accommodation.

A spokesperson for the hotel this week said everyone was quickly and safely evacuated.

Crieff Hydro confirmed fire in laundry area.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews from Crieff and Auchterarder were in attendance at the blaze on November 21.

Councillors were informed of the incident when Stephen Wood – area manager for Perth and Kinross – presented the latest SFRS quarterly report to Perth and Kinross Council’s housing and communities committee.

Internal walls cut away

The October 1 to December 31 report went before councillors on March 23.

Mr Wood told councillors the fire took place within Crieff Hydro’s staff accommodation and quickly spread to the timber-framed partition walls.

His report stated: “To prevent fire spread much of the internal walls had to be cut away, any hot spots identified by thermal imaging cameras and extinguished.

“The following day our Fire Safety Enforcement team attended the hotel and carried out a post fire audit.”

After the meeting a spokesperson for the four-star resort told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the fire was contained and staff were looked after in the main hotel.

‘Faulty tumble dryer’

A spokesperson for Crieff Hydro Hotel said: “We can confirm there was a fire in the laundry area in our staff accommodation in November 2021.

“Everyone was quickly and safely evacuated and the fire extinguished, and staff were gathered at our evacuation point in the main hotel with hot drinks, food and an information point while we arranged hotel rooms for them.

“The fire was contained to the building’s laundry area and staff were soon able to return to their accommodation.

“We worked with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and local fire officers to investigate the cause, believed to have been a faulty tumble dryer.

“The fire officer reviewed the incident and was happy with our compliance, processes and handling of the situation. We are in the process of refurbishing the laundry area.”

