More snowfall predicted in Perthshire and Angus as Met Office issue new weather warning

A second yellow weather warning has been issued this week for snow in North Perthshire and Angus.

The Met Office say wintry conditions are expected during a nine-hour period from Thursday April 7 at midnight until 9am.

Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution with travel restrictions also expected and road users advised to plan journeys accordingly.

Icy conditions have also been forecast.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow across many northern parts of Scotland

Thursday 0000 – 0900 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/mGobMKODim — Met Office (@metoffice) April 6, 2022

What weather is expected?

Overnight showers and longer spells of rain, and sleet, are expected to turn to snow on higher ground, according to forecasters.

Some roads, and possibly railways, may be affected by snow, leading to longer journey times for travellers.

Possible icy surfaces may lead to increased likelihood of injuries or accidents.

Ice may form on some inland and upland roads, and road users are advised to remain cautious of this.

Snow is likely to accumulate on lower ground too, according to The Met Office.

The warning follows an earlier yellow warning that was in place on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.