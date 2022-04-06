More snowfall predicted in Perthshire and Angus as Met Office issue new weather warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

More snowfall predicted in Perthshire and Angus as Met Office issue new weather warning

By Hannah Ballantyne
April 6 2022, 12.03pm Updated: April 6 2022, 12.05pm
Snow is forecast in parts of Northern Perthshire and Angus.
Snow is forecast in parts of Northern Perthshire and Angus.

A second yellow weather warning has been issued this week for snow in North Perthshire and Angus.

The Met Office say wintry conditions are expected during a nine-hour period from Thursday April 7 at midnight until 9am.

Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution with travel restrictions also expected and road users advised to plan journeys accordingly.

Icy conditions have also been forecast.

What weather is expected?

Overnight showers and longer spells of rain, and sleet, are expected to turn to snow on higher ground, according to forecasters.

Some roads, and possibly railways, may be affected by snow, leading to longer journey times for travellers.

Possible icy surfaces may lead to increased likelihood of injuries or accidents.

Ice may form on some inland and upland roads, and road users are advised to remain cautious of this.

Snow is likely to accumulate on lower ground too, according to The Met Office.

The warning follows an earlier yellow warning that was in place on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Mum and three kids taken to hospital after Dunfermline house fire

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier