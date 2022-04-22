Perthshire care worker struck off after ‘unsettled’ resident feared being choked

A former Perthshire care worker has been struck off after she threatened and emotionally abused a resident.

Natasha Runcie has been removed from the from the Scottish Social Service Council (SSSC) register following reports misconduct towards a resident she cared for.

Runcie was employed at Meigle Country House in Meigle, near Blairgowrie.

A report has been published on the SSSC website saying a hearing uncovered abuse including moving a resident while she was inappropriately dressed, pulling a duvet tightly over their chest and causing her to believe she could be choked.

The resident was unsettled for days and requested all her doors and windows were locked following the incident, the report said.

Threatening comments

The report said evidence showed that Runcie took the resident, referred to as AA, to the communal dining room against her wishes while she was inappropriately dressed.

Upon being advised by a colleague that AA had made a verbal complaint about her, while tucking her into bed she held the top corners of AA’s duvet with both hands and pull them tightly over her chest and throat, asking “did you tell anyone about me?”

When AA said no, Runcie pulled the top of her duvet tighter and asked “are you sure?” or words to that effect.

The report said: “AA expressed that she thought [Runcie] was going to choke her.”

It is believed AA began to feel very frightened following the incident, it continued.

When announcing the decision to remove Runcie from the care register, the SSSC said it found her behaviour to be in violation of their code of conduct.

The SSSC stated in the report that: “The behaviour amounts to misconduct as it involves acts which fall far below the standard expected of a social service worker.

“The behaviour calls into question [her] suitability to work within the profession. You acted in a threatening manner towards AA, causing AA significant distress.

“It is noted that several days after the event, AA was still unsettled and requesting that the doors and windows be locked.”

The report adds: “The behaviour amounts to emotional abuse and is in response to a

service user making a complaint.

Care of residents of ‘paramount importance’

A spokesperson for Priority Care, who manage Meigle Country House, said Runcie is no longer employed at the home.

“The care, safety and comfort of our residents and colleagues is of paramount importance to us,” they said.

“Ms Runcie was employed by our company at the time, however her employment ceased shortly afterwards.

“We have fully assisted the SSSC’s enquiries into the allegations, providing all information requested from our own internal disciplinary investigation for their hearing.”

Runcie was removed from the register with immediate effect on April 21.