New £2m Arbroath centre a ‘significant milestone’ in Scottish engineering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business & Environment Business

New £2m Arbroath centre a ‘significant milestone’ in Scottish engineering

By Gavin Harper
April 22 2022, 4.22pm Updated: April 22 2022, 5.41pm
The Courier, CR0023099, News, Cheryl Peebles story, the new Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt. Picture shows; Newly appointed Principal Simon Hewitt outside the Gardyne Campus in Dundee. Tuesday 18th August, 2020. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The Courier, CR0023099, News, Cheryl Peebles story, the new Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt. Picture shows; Newly appointed Principal Simon Hewitt outside the Gardyne Campus in Dundee. Tuesday 18th August, 2020. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Tay Cities Deal cash will fund an engineering innovation centre in Arbroath.

The Scottish Government has committed up to £2m to the project that’s being described as a “significant milestone” for the engineering sector in Scotland.

It is the latest Tay Cities Deal project to get the green light.

From robotics and artificial intelligence to new digital skills, the new centre will accelerate the pace of research and development needed for inclusive growth within the sector.

It will also deliver benefits to businesses and the economy.

Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt hopes the new facility will help develop “the engineer of the future”.

He said: “The development of skills within this vital area is essential. It will help both the local and regional economy to growth and thrive.

“This partnership, and the exciting innovation centre facility being developed at our Arbroath campus, will provide a real springboard.

“The use of data, AI, robotics and VR will be integral as we prepare businesses and communities for Scotland’s next steps in the path to net zero and a future in renewable energy.”

Being at the ‘forefront of innovation’

Director of vibrant communities and sustainable growth at Angus Council Alison Smith said there is an increased importance now on innovation.

She said: “Over the last couple of years, the economic and business environment has changed significantly.

Alison Smith, of Dundee and Angus College.

“As a result, there is a growing need for businesses to adopt new digital technologies, develop renewable sources of energy and cleaner manufacturing to reach net zero.

“Angus Council is delighted that the business case for the Tay Cities Engineering Partnership has been given full approval.

“We look forward to working with our partners to build the profile of engineering as a career opportunity for all, develop training opportunities, and provide business support.”

Scottish Government economy secretary Kate Forbes said the new centre would “keep Scotland at the forefront of engineering and manufacturing innovation”.

She added: “The Tay Cities Engineering Partnership is an excellent example of the public and private sectors working together.

Scottish Government economy secretary Kate Forbes.

“Our £2 million investment comes at a crucial time, as Scotland recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic and we build the innovative wellbeing economy that will drive our future prosperity,” she said.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]