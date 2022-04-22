New £2m Arbroath centre a ‘significant milestone’ in Scottish engineering

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tay Cities Deal cash will fund an engineering innovation centre in Arbroath.

The Scottish Government has committed up to £2m to the project that’s being described as a “significant milestone” for the engineering sector in Scotland.

It is the latest Tay Cities Deal project to get the green light.

From robotics and artificial intelligence to new digital skills, the new centre will accelerate the pace of research and development needed for inclusive growth within the sector.

It will also deliver benefits to businesses and the economy.

Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt hopes the new facility will help develop “the engineer of the future”.

He said: “The development of skills within this vital area is essential. It will help both the local and regional economy to growth and thrive.

“This partnership, and the exciting innovation centre facility being developed at our Arbroath campus, will provide a real springboard.

“The use of data, AI, robotics and VR will be integral as we prepare businesses and communities for Scotland’s next steps in the path to net zero and a future in renewable energy.”

Being at the ‘forefront of innovation’

Director of vibrant communities and sustainable growth at Angus Council Alison Smith said there is an increased importance now on innovation.

She said: “Over the last couple of years, the economic and business environment has changed significantly.

“As a result, there is a growing need for businesses to adopt new digital technologies, develop renewable sources of energy and cleaner manufacturing to reach net zero.

“Angus Council is delighted that the business case for the Tay Cities Engineering Partnership has been given full approval.

“We look forward to working with our partners to build the profile of engineering as a career opportunity for all, develop training opportunities, and provide business support.”

Scottish Government economy secretary Kate Forbes said the new centre would “keep Scotland at the forefront of engineering and manufacturing innovation”.

She added: “The Tay Cities Engineering Partnership is an excellent example of the public and private sectors working together.

“Our £2 million investment comes at a crucial time, as Scotland recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic and we build the innovative wellbeing economy that will drive our future prosperity,” she said.