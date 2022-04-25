Man, 29, injured in Perth ‘road rage’ attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Man, 29, injured in Perth ‘road rage’ attack

By Jake Keith
April 25 2022, 6.27pm
The Rookery, Perth. Image: Google.
The Rookery, Perth. Image: Google.

A man needed hospital treatment after being injured in a suspected road rage attack in Perth.

The 29-year-old was assaulted at The Rookery on Saturday, at around 5.45pm.

Police believe the incident may have happened as a result of an earlier collision involving a black Volkswagen Golf – which the victim had been driving – and a silver van.

Suspect of muscular build

The victim attended hospital and was later released following treatment.

The suspect is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, of medium to muscular build, with short brown hair, and aged between 20 and 30.

He was wearing a black hooded top, black joggers and white trainers.

Detective Sergeant Sean McCabe, from Dundee CID, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed an altercation between the drivers of a black Volkswagen Golf and a silver van to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has dashcam footage, or any other information which they believe may assist us, to contact officers.”

The police reference number is 3678.

