Man, 29, injured in Perth ‘road rage’ attack

A man needed hospital treatment after being injured in a suspected road rage attack in Perth.

The 29-year-old was assaulted at The Rookery on Saturday, at around 5.45pm.

Police believe the incident may have happened as a result of an earlier collision involving a black Volkswagen Golf – which the victim had been driving – and a silver van.

Suspect of muscular build

The victim attended hospital and was later released following treatment.

The suspect is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, of medium to muscular build, with short brown hair, and aged between 20 and 30.

He was wearing a black hooded top, black joggers and white trainers.

Detective Sergeant Sean McCabe, from Dundee CID, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed an altercation between the drivers of a black Volkswagen Golf and a silver van to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has dashcam footage, or any other information which they believe may assist us, to contact officers.”

The police reference number is 3678.