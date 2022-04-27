Bid to introduce more wheelchair-accessible taxis in Perth branded ‘farcical’ amid driver shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Bid to introduce more wheelchair-accessible taxis in Perth branded ‘farcical’ amid driver shortage

By Claire Warrender
April 27 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 27 2022, 11.39am
A bid to introduce more wheelchair-accessible taxis in Perth and Kinross has been branded farcical.

Perth and Kinross Council put five taxi new plates up for grabs and any operator who wanted one could enter a ballot.

The intention was to ensure any customer who relies on a wheelchair could get a cab when they needed one.

It followed a local authority survey which identified unmet demand among wheelchair users in the area.

But two Perth taxi companies claim a driver drought means there are not enough people to operate the new cabs.

And taxi ranks are already full when business is quiet.

Firms have also branded the ballot unfair, saying the way it was organised means some taxi operators were able to submit between 50 and 100 bids for a plate.

Anddy Lothian of Ace Taxis said: “The whole thing is a circus.

“They can’t justify having another five cars on the road and the majority of drivers are against it.”

‘Not enough space at the ranks for any more’

Taxi companies across Tayside and Fife have been struggling with a dearth of drivers for several months.

Dozens left to become delivery drivers when business plummeted during the Covid lockdown.

And many have not returned.

It’s an absolute farce.”

Derek Sweeney, A&B Taxis.

Anddy said: “There has been a limit of 80 taxi plates in Perth for ages for a reason – there’s not enough space at the ranks for any more.”

‘No lack of wheelchair-accessible taxis’

And Derek Sweeney of A&B Taxis in Perth agrees.

“It’s an absolute farce. I’ve voiced my concerns to the council about the way they’ve done this,” he said.

Derek says he already has a dozen wheelchair-accessible cabs.

“There’s not a lack of cabs, there’s a lack of drivers,” he added.

“This won’t result in any extra taxis for people with wheelchairs.”

Despite their reservations, both Anddy and Derek submitted bids for one of the new plates.

But they claim some operators bid several times under the names of various employees to boost their chances.

A Perth & Kinross Council spokesperson said: “The draw was designed to be as fair as possible and guidance was issued ahead of the draw to those who wanted to apply.

“As long as people met those requirements their applications would be included and eligible for a licence if their name was drawn.

“The new licences were issued after a need for additional wheelchair accessible taxis was identified in a survey of unmet demand.”

