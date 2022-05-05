Crieff sewer upgrades set to cause six months of disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff sewer upgrades set to cause six months of disruption

By Hannah Ballantyne
May 5 2022, 3.29pm Updated: May 5 2022, 4.01pm
A stretch of the M90 near to Kelty in Fife will be closed to all traffic overnight.
Scottish Water is carrying out roadworks in Crieff.

Residents in Crieff are set to face six months of disruption during major sewer upgrades.

Scottish Water will carry out work to address issues with flooding during wet weather.

It includes new sewer pipes being installed and a new storm overflow drainage system.

The work gets under way on Monday May 23.

How will residents be affected?

The project will involve a series of road closures in parts of the town, with the first phase getting under way on Thursday May 26.

There will be three phases of roadworks in and around Milnab Street, Turretbank Road, Sauchie Road and Milnab Terrace.

The utilities firm says these will be planned in a way to allow local vehicle access to properties as much as possible.

There will also be work next to the Lady Mary’s Walk car park, as well as temporary access restrictions to part of the Morrison’s Academy playing fields.

The area around Sauchie Road, Lady Mary's Walk car park and Morrison's Academy playing fields, which will be affected by the work.
The area around Sauchie Road, Lady Mary’s Walk car park and Morrison’s Academy playing fields, which will be affected by the work.

Julianne Robertson, corporate affairs specialist at Scottish Water, said: “The project which begins later this month will help to address sewer flooding that affects some customers in Crieff.

“When it is complete, this upgrade will significantly improve the way the sewer network responds to storm water, greatly reducing the risk of flooding which has been a significant issue for some local residents.

“We will provide information to all residents and users of the area in advance, and while work is ongoing, and will do all we can to minimise the short term disruption to the area during construction.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of customers over recent years while we have been preparing for this work to take place – and while our team is on site to carry out this essential work to keep Scotland’s water flowing and improve services for people in Crieff.”

Crieff care workers had punch-up as ‘vulnerable’ resident sat on toilet

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier