Crieff sewer upgrades set to cause six months of disruption

Residents in Crieff are set to face six months of disruption during major sewer upgrades.

Scottish Water will carry out work to address issues with flooding during wet weather.

It includes new sewer pipes being installed and a new storm overflow drainage system.

The work gets under way on Monday May 23.

How will residents be affected?

The project will involve a series of road closures in parts of the town, with the first phase getting under way on Thursday May 26.

There will be three phases of roadworks in and around Milnab Street, Turretbank Road, Sauchie Road and Milnab Terrace.

The utilities firm says these will be planned in a way to allow local vehicle access to properties as much as possible.

There will also be work next to the Lady Mary’s Walk car park, as well as temporary access restrictions to part of the Morrison’s Academy playing fields.

Julianne Robertson, corporate affairs specialist at Scottish Water, said: “The project which begins later this month will help to address sewer flooding that affects some customers in Crieff.

“When it is complete, this upgrade will significantly improve the way the sewer network responds to storm water, greatly reducing the risk of flooding which has been a significant issue for some local residents.

“We will provide information to all residents and users of the area in advance, and while work is ongoing, and will do all we can to minimise the short term disruption to the area during construction.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of customers over recent years while we have been preparing for this work to take place – and while our team is on site to carry out this essential work to keep Scotland’s water flowing and improve services for people in Crieff.”