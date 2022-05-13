Kinross childcare worker warned after speeding 30 times in company car

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A childcare worker based in Kinross has been warned by a regulator after being caught speeding 30 times.

Victoria Love, who was travelling with children and young adults as passengers on some occasions, was clocked going as fast as 96mph.

A speed tracking system installed in the company car she was driving automatically flagged up the offences to the firm’s transport department.

Despite being fully aware of the tracker — and being warned about speeding previously by her employer — Ms Love was recorded breaking the speed limit numerous times across the central belt and Stirling in 2019 and 2020.

She worked across Scotland at the time of the offences but is now based in the Kinross area.

You repeatedly drove in a manner that exceeded speed limits and you placed service users in your care at an increased risk of harm. The Scottish Social Services Council

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has placed a warning on her registration for a period of six months and she has been ordered to complete additional driver safety training.

Worker put youngsters at risk

The ombudsman said: “Social service workers are expected to be reliable and dependable and to not act in a way that would place service users in their care at an

increased risk of harm.

“You repeatedly drove in a manner that exceeded speed limits and you placed service users in your care at an increased risk of harm.

“There was a greater possibility of them being injured or killed if you had been involved in an accident while driving at excessive speed.”

Some of the instances of speeding took place within 20 and 30mph speed restrictions, the regulator said, suggesting the offences were in towns, village or built-up areas.

Ms Love was working for Spark of Genius at the time as a residential childcare

worker.

The company has been approached for comment and asked to confirm if Ms Love is still employed there.

‘Minimal insight’ into behaviour

The SSSC said the 30 instances of speeding had been established as “findings of fact”.

They took place in areas including Glasgow, East Lothian, Linlithgow, the Scottish Borders, and Stirling.

The SSSC added: “Your behaviour was serious as you repeatedly placed young people at risk of harm. You have shown minimal insight into the behaviour.

“You have acknowledged that you were ashamed and embarrassed by your actions, but you have failed to consider the possible impact of your actions on service users, other road users and pedestrians.”

The ruling means she can continue to work in the field.

However, she is required to complete health and safety training, as well as professional conduct, safeguarding of children, and highway code training.