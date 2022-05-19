Perth College UHI creative industry students bring curtain down on Graduate Showcase 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Students from Perth College UHI’s creative industries courses have brought the curtain down on a graduate showcase which was the culmination of their hard work and determination through the pandemic.

The Graduate Showcase 2022, held at the Ice Factory nightclub on Shore Road, Perth, exhibited the work of students from Art and Contemporary Practices and Visual Communication and Design degree courses.

While the end of year show is an established annual event, this year’s show was special in being the first time since the pandemic that students and community have been able to come together in person to celebrate.

Perfect venue

Programme leader of the Visual Communication and Design course, Lesley McKee, described the Ice Factory as having been the perfect venue for the vibrant opening night of celebration which took place on Friday May 13, ahead of the show which ran until Thursday May 19.

“It provided a unique opportunity to collaborate with students from across our audio engineering, music and music business courses at Perth College UHI in creating a truly memorable event,” she said.

“The hard work, professionalism, tenacity and resilience of students and staff is ultimately what made the evening possible.”

Visitors were treated to music from a range of local artists and students including Lola O’Dorel, Leon Skeptic and band Dysfunctional.

Dough Dough Pizza Co. provided fresh, top-quality pizza throughout the launch night.

Each day until Thursday May 19, visitors were able to see a diverse range of work including photography, video, animation, silkscreen print, illustration, collage, painting, pixel art and graphic design.

Students on both courses are encouraged to explore their own interests and engage with broader social, cultural considerations.

Through much of the work there was a reflective emphasis on creative practice in support of mental health and well-being, social justice and sustainable development.

Examples included Art and Contemporary Practices student, Tracy Dougall’s installation of artworks which demonstrated the significance of wellbeing at the heart of her practice.

She explored personal connections and memories through landscape and portraiture.

Nicola De Gouveia’s interactive installation and collage work addressed misogyny and the under-representation of female artists in gallery settings, while Keira MacGregor’s practice sought to reclaim and celebrate the female form.

Visual Communication and Design student Vera Bacuvcikova’s design project aimed to educate, encourage and facilitate the use of reusable sanitary products.

Meanwhile, Bronia Kodzalova’s Active Perth project established a foundation in growing a local cycling community of young adults inclusive of all levels of fitness.

Bronia said: “I am really grateful for the opportunity to show my work in an exciting space such as Ice Factory.

“The opening night was a big success and a lot of fun! I got to chat about my project with many different people who could possibly be my future clients.”

Hayley Simpson’s RSA Student Design Awards competition entry also picked up on themes of Active Travel with an emphasis on gender equity and safety.

Blown away

Simon Reekie, Perth College UHI programme leader in Art and Contemporary Practices said: “I’ve been blown away by the passion, dedication and talent of the students in creating work for inclusion in this exhibition.

“If these group of students are anything to go by, Perth College UHI and the City of Perth has an incredibly exciting artistic future ahead”.

The Graduate Showcase at the Ice Factory has now closed.

However, the students’ work can still be seen online via https://perthviscomgraduates.co.uk.

The Art & Contemporary Practices student work was exhibited jointly with their peers on the course at Inverness College UHI.