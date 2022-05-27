Lane closures and 10mph limit during A90 roadworks at Longforgan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers have been warned to expect delays between Dundee and Perth due to lane and slip road closures.

The A90 will be reduced to two lanes, with a 10mph convoy near Longforgan, for eight nights from Tuesday.

Resurfacing work will be carried out between 7.30pm and 6.30am to reduce disruption.

No work will take place on June 2, 3 and 4, the Jubilee bank holiday weekend and it is due to finish on June 11.

Closures and convoy in place

While the work is being carried out lane closures will be in place, with temporary traffic signals and a 10mph convoy system.

The Longforgan off-slip towards Main Street will be closed on Tuesday (May 31). The off slip towards Orchard Way will be closed on June 8, 9 and 10.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £345,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works overnight and removing all traffic management during the daytime to further limit any impact to motorists.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”