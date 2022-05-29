Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament: Best pictures as teams from around the world compete in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament: Best pictures as teams from around the world compete in Perth

By Matteo Bell
May 29 2022, 5.46pm Updated: May 29 2022, 5.48pm
Volleyball players on the North Inch
Volleyball players on the North Inch

Thousands of volleyball players and fans converged on a park in Perth this weekend for the Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament.

The annual event, the largest of its kind in the UK, attracts players from around the world.

As well as competitors from across the United Kingdom teams also flew in from the USA, Czech Republic, Poland, Australia, Belgium, France, Italy, Netherlands, Ireland, Venezuela and the Faroes.

It’s a competition catering for all standards of player from recreational, district league and national league level.

The matches took place across 36 outside courts on the North Inch, a large parkland setting in the centre of Perth.

The Courier was there on Sunday to capture some of the best action form the tournament.

It was a hard day for all those involved.
Some came from as far afield as Latvia and Venezuela to play.
A number of games were played at Perth’s North Inch.
While it got competitive at points, there was still a friendly atmosphere.
The Perth team showed their support for the mental health charity PLUS.
Players put themselves to the test, jumping and stretching for the ball.
Others stayed low, crouching to get the ball before it hit the ground.
Some players went even further with the acrobatics.
Both men and women of all different ages were invited to play.
Everyone brought their best to the tournament.
At the end of the day, it was the Latvian players that went home victorious.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier