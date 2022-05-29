Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament: Best pictures as teams from around the world compete in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of volleyball players and fans converged on a park in Perth this weekend for the Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament.

The annual event, the largest of its kind in the UK, attracts players from around the world.

As well as competitors from across the United Kingdom teams also flew in from the USA, Czech Republic, Poland, Australia, Belgium, France, Italy, Netherlands, Ireland, Venezuela and the Faroes.

It’s a competition catering for all standards of player from recreational, district league and national league level.

The matches took place across 36 outside courts on the North Inch, a large parkland setting in the centre of Perth.

The Courier was there on Sunday to capture some of the best action form the tournament.