Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament: Best pictures as teams from around the world compete in Perth By Matteo Bell May 29 2022, 5.46pm Updated: May 29 2022, 5.48pm Volleyball players on the North Inch Thousands of volleyball players and fans converged on a park in Perth this weekend for the Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament. The annual event, the largest of its kind in the UK, attracts players from around the world. As well as competitors from across the United Kingdom teams also flew in from the USA, Czech Republic, Poland, Australia, Belgium, France, Italy, Netherlands, Ireland, Venezuela and the Faroes. It's a competition catering for all standards of player from recreational, district league and national league level. The matches took place across 36 outside courts on the North Inch, a large parkland setting in the centre of Perth. The Courier was there on Sunday to capture some of the best action form the tournament. It was a hard day for all those involved. Some came from as far afield as Latvia and Venezuela to play. A number of games were played at Perth's North Inch. While it got competitive at points, there was still a friendly atmosphere. The Perth team showed their support for the mental health charity PLUS. Players put themselves to the test, jumping and stretching for the ball. Others stayed low, crouching to get the ball before it hit the ground. Some players went even further with the acrobatics. Both men and women of all different ages were invited to play. Everyone brought their best to the tournament. At the end of the day, it was the Latvian players that went home victorious.