‘Dream big’: £4.3m youth centre taking shape inside former Perth church

By Emma Duncan
May 31 2022, 11.33am Updated: May 31 2022, 2.47pm
Jill McGrath, YMCA Tayside CEO (right), with some of the people responsible for the building work.
Work has started on the conversion of a former Perth church into a £4.3 million youth centre.

YMCA Tayside is turning the former St Andrew’s and St Stephen’s Church on Atholl Street into its new headquarters and a hub for young people, called the Y Centre.

The group, formerly known as Perth and District YMCA, bought the C-listed building in December 2000 and has spent years trying to bring its ideas to life.

St Andrew's and St Stephen's Church on Atholl Street.
The church was last used in the 1990s and was due to be bulldozed but this plan was later abandoned.

Facilities in the new centre will be spread over three floors, with dedicated spaces for things like health and wellbeing, training and customer service qualifications and a Y Innovate Hub to help young people enhance their digital media skills.

New flats will also be created, for use by those transitioning from support temporary housing to their own tenancies – allowing them to receive support from youth workers.

Inside the former church as building work begins.

And at the centre of the building will be a “wall of wonder” area – designed by young people with the help of an interior design team – which will include seating and hidden storage.

It is hoped the new centre will be open by spring 2023.

How is the project being funded?

The project has had backing from sources including £1.5m from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund, £1m from the Gannochy Trust, £250,000 from the Robertson Trust, £250,000 from the Northwood Charitable Trust and £50,000 from Perth and Kinross Council in its latest budget.

YMCA chiefs say they are “thrilled” to hit this milestone.

Layla Riddoch, a member of YMCA Tayside’s Youth Voice, said: “We put together a collage of photographs of what we wanted to see in the Y Centre at the very start.

We thought, dream big… and now all of our ideas are coming to life.”

“This was before any construction or physical work was taking place.

“Youth Voice got together as a group and discussed what we would like to see in the new Y Centre.

“At that time we thought, dream big and we felt it was very exciting. And now, all of our ideas are coming to life and work on the building has started.”

Jill says she can “hardly believe” work has started.

Jill McGrath, YMCA Tayside CEO, said: “We aim to completely regenerate the old church, whilst retaining many of the original features, adding some flair that will make the building an amazing space for young people.

“I can hardly believe we are finally at the construction phase.

“I’d like to thank the many funders and individuals who have supported us, not only in the Y Centre development but also over many years.

“It is hoped young people will be offered work experience in the construction industry through the project when the work has advanced.

