Drivers face four nights of disruption during A9 Perth roadworks

Drivers are being warned to expect disruption during roadworks on the A9 near the Inveralmond Roundabout in Perth.

The work is set to begin on Sunday and will last four nights.

Taking place between 8pm and 6am each day, the £80,000 project will see the road resurfaced to the north of the roundabout.

What restrictions will be in place?

During the roadworks a 10mph convoy system will be introduced.

A single lane closure will also be in place on the road approaching the roundabout, and on the roundabout itself.

On the night of Monday June 6, no direct access to the A912 (Dunkeld Road) will be available from Ruthvenfield Road or from the A9, south of Inveralmond Roundabout.

Traffic on these roads will be diverted, using the A9 and Luncarty junction to access the A912 from the north.

Traffic management will be removed outwith working hours, but a 30mph speed limit and warning signs will be in place as cars will be driving over a temporary surface.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative, said: “This surfacing project immediately north of Inveralmond Roundabout has been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A9.

“We thank road users for the patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A9.

“We encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”