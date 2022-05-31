Drivers face four nights of disruption during A9 Perth roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drivers face four nights of disruption during A9 Perth roadworks

By Hannah Ballantyne
May 31 2022, 7.34am Updated: May 31 2022, 10.52am
The roadworks will affect the A9 in Perth.
Drivers are being warned to expect disruption during roadworks on the A9 near the Inveralmond Roundabout in Perth.

The work is set to begin on Sunday and will last four nights.

Taking place between 8pm and 6am each day, the £80,000 project will see the road resurfaced to the north of the roundabout.

What restrictions will be in place?

During the roadworks a 10mph convoy system will be introduced.

A single lane closure will also be in place on the road approaching the roundabout, and on the roundabout itself.

On the night of Monday June 6, no direct access to the A912 (Dunkeld Road) will be available from Ruthvenfield Road or from the A9, south of Inveralmond Roundabout.

Traffic on these roads will be diverted, using the A9 and Luncarty junction to access the A912 from the north.

Traffic management will be removed outwith working hours, but a 30mph speed limit and warning signs will be in place as cars will be driving over a temporary surface.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative, said: “This surfacing project immediately north of Inveralmond Roundabout has been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A9.

“We thank road users for the patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A9.

“We encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

