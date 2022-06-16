Man caught on CCTV breaking into Royal Mail depot in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for a man who was caught on CCTV breaking into a Royal Mail delivery office in Perth.

The man targeted the building on Breadalbane Terrace at around 12.15am last Friday (June 10).

He stole a small sum of cash.

Staff alerted the police later that morning.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We cannot comment further on what is an ongoing police investigation.

“We can confirm police reports of an incident at our Perth delivery office on Breadalbane Terrace last week.

Customers asked to contact Royal Mail if affected

“Customers who think that they may have been affected by this incident should contact the Royal Mail customer service team on 03457 740 740 or via the Royal Mail website.”

A crime bulletin for Perth and Kinross confirmed the man was captured on CCTV during the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7am on Friday June 10, police received a report of a housebreaking at a premises on Breadalbane Terrace in Perth which happened overnight.

“A small sum of cash was taken.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0460 of Friday June 10.”