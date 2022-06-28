Rooftop bar with Wetherspoons prices: Discount pub chain applies for outdoor terrace at Perth branch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth’s popular Wetherspoons pub could soon feature a new rooftop bar and garden area.

The pub giant has applied for planning permission to refurbish the Capital Asset branch on South Tay Street.

Plans include extending the Tay Street building and creating a rooftop bar on top of the extension, in the area where the toilets currently are.

The restrooms will be moved to a different part of the original building.

The kitchen will also be extended.

A new ground floor beer garden will also be created at the side of the former bank, where the bins are currently stored, according to the planning application.

A report alongside the application, by Hamza Khan from Just H Architects, said “The current capacity and orientation of the existing kitchen is failing to meet the proposed demand of the current pub.

“In summary, the proposed works detailed within this document have been thoroughly considered to ensure that the impact made to the heritage of the property is kept to a minimal.

“All works within the building are careful to not intervene with the significant architectural details that make up the character of the building.”

JD Wetherspoon has been approached for comment.