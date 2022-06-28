Rooftop bar with Wetherspoons prices: Discount pub chain applies for outdoor terrace at Perth branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rooftop bar with Wetherspoons prices: Discount pub chain applies for outdoor terrace at Perth branch

By Emma Duncan
June 28 2022, 4.41pm Updated: June 28 2022, 5.28pm
The Capital Asset Wetherspoons pub on Tay Street in Perth.
The Capital Asset Wetherspoons pub on Tay Street in Perth.

Perth’s popular Wetherspoons pub could soon feature a new rooftop bar and garden area.

The pub giant has applied for planning permission to refurbish the Capital Asset branch on South Tay Street.

Plans include extending the Tay Street building and creating a rooftop bar on top of the extension, in the area where the toilets currently are.

The restrooms will be moved to a different part of the original building.

The kitchen will also be extended.

The front of Perth’s Wetherspoon pub.

A new ground floor beer garden will also be created at the side of the former bank, where the bins are currently stored, according to the planning application.

The rear of the pub as it currently looks, the kitchen is behind the wall on the right.

A report alongside the application, by Hamza Khan from Just H Architects, said “The current capacity and orientation of the existing kitchen is failing to meet the proposed demand of the current pub.

“In summary, the proposed works detailed within this document have been thoroughly considered to ensure that the impact made to the heritage of the property is kept to a minimal.

“All works within the building are careful to not intervene with the significant architectural details that make up the character of the building.”

JD Wetherspoon has been approached for comment.

