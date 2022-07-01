Plans for 78 new homes in Crieff recommended for approval

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for 78 new homes in Crieff are being recommended for approval.

Members of Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss several applications.

Among them is a proposal for the housing development at Hebridean Gardens in Crieff.

Campion Homes’ application involves a mixture of between two and five-bedroomed houses that will be available for private sale.

A planning statement from Campion describes them as “a combination of starter and family homes”.

Council officers are recommending that elected members approve the application when they meet to discuss it.

The application is one of many for new homes in Perth and Kinross recommended for approval at the meeting.

The other applications being discussed are:

Building of 10 houses and six garages by Innerdownie in Crook of Devon.

Change of use from farm buildings to eight houses at Kinvaid Farm in Moneydie in Perthshire.

Building of one house near Cairn Cottage, Kinnochtry, near Coupar Angus.

A substitution of house types and small design layout change to 45 houses being built on land near Dobbies Garden Centre at East Huntingtower near Perth.

Renewal of permission for a residential development near Schichallion – a home in Crook of Devon.

A hot food takeaway in the former Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Comrie.

The relocation of Murrayshall House Hotel’s driving range and building of a new golf academy and shop.

Proposal of application notice (PAN) for a housing development at Forfar Road, Meigle.

PAN for 50 houses near Moncur Farm on Moncur Road, Inchture.

PAN for two transformers and associated offices and works at Tummell Bridge.

PANs are the first stage in the process for a major planning application, with detailed proposals submitted at a later date.