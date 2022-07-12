Crieff youngster who saved boy from River Tay nominated for national award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crieff youngster who saved boy from River Tay nominated for national award

By Matteo Bell
July 12 2022, 6.36pm Updated: July 12 2022, 7.44pm
Tierney Batt saved a boy from the River Tay last year
A Crieff youngster who saved a boy after he got into trouble in the River Tay at Perth last summer has been nominated for a national award.

Tierney Batt – who was just eight years old when the rescue took place – jumped into the water to save 12-year-old Cayden Paterson after his cries went unheard.

Despite being unable to swim herself, Tierney successfully kept Cayden’s head above the water at Moncrieff Island until nearby adults were able to pull them to safety.

The River Tay in Perth, including Moncrieffe Island, from the air. Graeme Hart

At the time, the youngster was labelled “amazing” by Cayden’s mum Kerry – and her bravery is now being recognised on a national level.

Crieff girl could be recognised at award ceremony

The child hero is one of 10 nominees to make it to the final selection stage of the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2022 Young Hero category.

If successful in this round, Tierney will become one of four finalists – with the winner set to be announced at a ceremony hosted by BBC TV and radio presenter Rachel Burden on October 11.

In order to be selected for the award, the young girl’s story of saving the struggling boy from the River Tay will need to impress a panel of judges headed by Falklands War hero Simon Weston.

Speaking at the time, Tierney’s dad Greig said: “She can’t swim either. I guess it was just her adrenaline that kept her going.

Simon Weston, the Falklands veteran, heads up the judging panel.

“Proud isn’t the word.

“The whole family were so nice, they thanked us so much and Kerry sent me a message on Facebook just saying how grateful they were.”

Mum ‘so happy’ after rescue

Kerry meanwhile said the end result could have been completely different if not for her quick-thinking.

She said: “I can’t express just how grateful I am, things could have been very different if she hadn’t helped him.

“She put herself in a situation of danger too – so I’m just so happy they’re both OK.”

The Royal Lifesaving Society advises anyone who spots another person struggling in water to resist the temptation to jump in themselves.

It says rescuers should try to locate a floatation device and call 999 before trying to pull in the casualty from the side if possible, while kneeling or lying down.

