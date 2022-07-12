Crieff youngster who saved boy from River Tay nominated for national award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Crieff youngster who saved a boy after he got into trouble in the River Tay at Perth last summer has been nominated for a national award.

Tierney Batt – who was just eight years old when the rescue took place – jumped into the water to save 12-year-old Cayden Paterson after his cries went unheard.

Despite being unable to swim herself, Tierney successfully kept Cayden’s head above the water at Moncrieff Island until nearby adults were able to pull them to safety.

At the time, the youngster was labelled “amazing” by Cayden’s mum Kerry – and her bravery is now being recognised on a national level.

Crieff girl could be recognised at award ceremony

The child hero is one of 10 nominees to make it to the final selection stage of the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2022 Young Hero category.

If successful in this round, Tierney will become one of four finalists – with the winner set to be announced at a ceremony hosted by BBC TV and radio presenter Rachel Burden on October 11.

In order to be selected for the award, the young girl’s story of saving the struggling boy from the River Tay will need to impress a panel of judges headed by Falklands War hero Simon Weston.

Speaking at the time, Tierney’s dad Greig said: “She can’t swim either. I guess it was just her adrenaline that kept her going.

“Proud isn’t the word.

“The whole family were so nice, they thanked us so much and Kerry sent me a message on Facebook just saying how grateful they were.”

Mum ‘so happy’ after rescue

Kerry meanwhile said the end result could have been completely different if not for her quick-thinking.

She said: “I can’t express just how grateful I am, things could have been very different if she hadn’t helped him.

“She put herself in a situation of danger too – so I’m just so happy they’re both OK.”

The Royal Lifesaving Society advises anyone who spots another person struggling in water to resist the temptation to jump in themselves.

It says rescuers should try to locate a floatation device and call 999 before trying to pull in the casualty from the side if possible, while kneeling or lying down.