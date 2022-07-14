Perth clothing charity makes urgent plea for school uniform donations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volunteers at a Perth clothing charity fear children will go without school uniforms next term, as they make a desperate plea for donations.

Community clothing initiative Social Flock have had to start a waiting list due to soaring demand during the summer holidays.

As the cost of living crisis bites, founder Rachael Esdale fears parents will not be able to provide their kids with uniforms for the new term.

The 32-year-old is no stranger to the struggle as she grew up in poverty herself, and is asking the people of Perth to donate any new or second-hand clothes they can.

A cry for help for school uniform donation

Rachael said: “We really need donations, badly.

“We are struggling.

“The current situation is upsetting, and a little scary. We didn’t think we would reach capacity so soon.

“We want to help as many families, and children, as we can.

“I grew up in poverty, so I can really understand what people are going through with this.”

Social Flock has capacity to help 300 families this summer but has already reached 306, with a month of the holidays left.

Despite the demand, Rachael is encouraging anyone who needs help to get in touch via email to be added to the waiting list.

She added: “I want people to know it’s okay to reach out and ask for help.

“I have been there before and it’s a horrible situation to be faced with.

“I will do my absolute best to bring in donations where I can.

“We urge anyone that can donate a few things to please do so.

“We need all the help that we can get.”

‘We are struggling to be able to help’

Social Flock also provides non-school clothing and began to see demand rise last winter.

But Rachael says the cost of living crisis has pushed more people than ever into poverty.

“We have hit our capacity with our school uniform bank,” she said.

“This is truly down to the cost of living soaring.

“People are really finding it difficult to afford basic things, such as clothes.

“Most applications cite financial hardship as their main reason for their application.

“Families who are on benefits, and even generally, are struggling to pay to wash and maintain the uniform they have or buy a suitable amount of clothing for growing children.

“As a result, we are struggling to be able to help as many families as we want to.

“We don’t want any child to go without school uniform.”

For more information or to make a donation visit Social Flock social media channels.