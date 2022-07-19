New Perthshire business leader says housing may help revive high streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Perthshire business leader says housing may help revive high streets

By Emma Duncan
July 19 2022, 5.45am Updated: July 19 2022, 6.51am
Lori McGaffney, Perthshire Chamber of Commerce's first female president.
The first female president of Perthshire Chamber of Commerce says more housing may be needed on high streets in order for them to thrive.

Lori McGaffney, who runs Evalucia and Petit Pas in Perth city centre, has made history by taking on the role at the 150-year-old organisation.

She joins at a time when town and city centres are struggling to keep businesses – with a raft of closures in areas including Perth in recent months.

There are also predictions that footfall will remain below pre-Covid levels for some time to come.

Lori, 39, says high streets will need to adapt to changing demand if they want to thrive.

Lori has been discussing the challenges facing small businesses.

She told The Courier: “I feel like there needs to be an overhaul of high streets. They need to be repurposed and life put back into them.

“There is still going to be an offering for retail, it’s just not going to look how it looked 30 years ago.

“There are not going to be rows of shops like there once was and everyone needs to accept that.

“You’ve got to acknowledge things are changing and need to be addressed and adapted. We need to look forward in a positive fashion.

‘There needs to be reform on rates’

“My vision would be a blend of urban housing, maybe more public services and maybe a bit of subdivision and repurposing of units that end up not being retail anymore.

“The future is to be more independent-driven and to have a vibrancy within the high street that can attract that. We need to talk it up, not talk it down.

“I think high streets, including Perth, can survive – just in a different capacity – and it’s just how to get it right.”

Lori also wants to see action from governments and other authorities to support businesses.

The businesswoman wants a range of changes to support retailers.

She added: “It is not just one person’s job, everyone needs to work together to make it a reality – including those in the outlying areas.

“There needs to be reform, probably on things like rates, online tax for online sales, there are various different things that could change the fortunes of the high street.

“There are constant challenges. We’re competing with online now, but how do we get it aesthetically pleasing and how do we fill units?

“It’s a really difficult and intensive challenge on how you revitalise the high street. It’s not an easy solution.”

Three Perth shops transformed in bid to change High Street’s fortunes

