New Perthshire business leader says housing may help revive high streets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first female president of Perthshire Chamber of Commerce says more housing may be needed on high streets in order for them to thrive.

Lori McGaffney, who runs Evalucia and Petit Pas in Perth city centre, has made history by taking on the role at the 150-year-old organisation.

She joins at a time when town and city centres are struggling to keep businesses – with a raft of closures in areas including Perth in recent months.

There are also predictions that footfall will remain below pre-Covid levels for some time to come.

Lori, 39, says high streets will need to adapt to changing demand if they want to thrive.

She told The Courier: “I feel like there needs to be an overhaul of high streets. They need to be repurposed and life put back into them.

“There is still going to be an offering for retail, it’s just not going to look how it looked 30 years ago.

“There are not going to be rows of shops like there once was and everyone needs to accept that.

“You’ve got to acknowledge things are changing and need to be addressed and adapted. We need to look forward in a positive fashion.

‘There needs to be reform on rates’

“My vision would be a blend of urban housing, maybe more public services and maybe a bit of subdivision and repurposing of units that end up not being retail anymore.

“The future is to be more independent-driven and to have a vibrancy within the high street that can attract that. We need to talk it up, not talk it down.

“I think high streets, including Perth, can survive – just in a different capacity – and it’s just how to get it right.”

Lori also wants to see action from governments and other authorities to support businesses.

She added: “It is not just one person’s job, everyone needs to work together to make it a reality – including those in the outlying areas.

“There needs to be reform, probably on things like rates, online tax for online sales, there are various different things that could change the fortunes of the high street.

“There are constant challenges. We’re competing with online now, but how do we get it aesthetically pleasing and how do we fill units?

“It’s a really difficult and intensive challenge on how you revitalise the high street. It’s not an easy solution.”