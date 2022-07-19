Bus firm insists Perth festival Rewind won’t be hit by driver shortages after Dundee fans left in limbo for Gerry Cinnamon gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bus firm insists Perth festival Rewind won’t be hit by driver shortages after Dundee fans left in limbo for Gerry Cinnamon gig

By Amie Flett
July 19 2022, 10.19am Updated: July 19 2022, 1.02pm
Bus firm has reassured fans over Rewind festival after issues ahead of Gerry Cinnamon gig.
Event travel provider Happy Bus has assured Rewind festival-goers they “do not anticipate” travel issues this weekend after buses from Tayside to Gerry Cinnamon in Glasgow were cancelled last-minute.

Dundee music fans heading to Hampden were left stranded at the weekend when the bus company cancelled services the night before Sunday’s gig.

Operators blamed a severe staff shortage, saying a number of drivers had let them down.

Will Happy Bus run to Rewind Festival?

It sparked fears the same thing will happen this weekend, when 80s music fans flock to Scone Palace for the 10th anniversary Rewind Scotland festival.

Bus company Happy Bus have reassured its customers they will still be providing transport to Rewind following the recent last-minute cancellations.

A spokesman said: “We do not anticipate the same issues this weekend.”

Gerry Cinnamon fans forced to make last-minute travel arrangements

Wendy Forbes from Dundee had tickets booked to the Gerry Cinnamon concert since before Covid-9 struck and was disappointed when the bus cancelled the night before, despite booking well in advance.

She said: “We’ve had the tickets since Christmas pre-Covid for my son who is 14-years-old.

“They just sent an email the night before and said they didn’t have any drivers but were still offering people a lift back from Glasgow, just not buses there.

“I tried to sell the ticket last-minute but nobody would bite.”

Gerry Cinnamon.

She added: “My mum was the fairy godmother and managed to book us into a hotel so we just had to drive to Glasgow instead and then drive back the next day.

“We paid around £70 for the bus tickets and we’ve probably had to spend over £200 now on the hotel and petrol.

“We’re just glad we actually got to go to the concert because we’ve been waiting a long time but it has been really stressful.”

Rewind Festival 2019 at Scone Palace.

The Happy Bus spokesman said the company is struggling with the national driver shortage.

He said: “Since the concert/festival season started we have had to deal with constant disappointments and cancellations along the way.

“Demand has also increased due to the rail strikes across the country .

“Last week was particularly bad for us as we approached the first Gerry Cinnamon dates.

“We had two operators cancel on us at the start of the week due to shortages.

“This was bad enough but we managed to replace all the coaches however, on Friday evening we then had word we had just lost another two drivers.”

‘Circumstances were out of our control’

The company managed to arrange travel for fans returning back to Dundee after the concert but were forced to cancel transport on the way there.

He said: “We spoke to the local taxi firms that have previously stepped in for us but unfortunately there would just not be enough availability to cover the job.

“We did the only thing we could do, we contacted every passenger on Friday night to let them know of the situation.

“We offered a full immediate refund or a half refund and a bus home .

“The circumstances were out of our control but we feel we responded in the best way we could given the time constraints and very late notice.”

