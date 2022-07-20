VIDEO: Warplanes complete Perth flypast for RAF veteran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

VIDEO: Warplanes complete Perth flypast for RAF veteran

By Emma Duncan
July 20 2022, 5.14pm Updated: July 20 2022, 6.03pm

A pair of Second World War planes have completed a flypast over Perth in honour of an RAF veteran.

A Spitfire and a Hurricane, from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, travelled over the Tay in memory of Flight Lieutenant Ernie Homes.

The former pathfinder died last October at the age of 100, after devoting much of his life to aviation.

The planes over Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.

Following his death, Ernie donated his body to medicine and so was unable to have a proper funeral.

The flypast, featured in our video above, was the RAF’s way of recognising Ernie – who volunteered to join the force aged 19.

More than 200 family members, friends and residents watched on as the planes – based at Lossiemouth – flew over the city on Wednesday, following a visit to Arbroath.

Ernie Holmes
Ernie during his 100th birthday celebrations last year.
Earnie in a Lancaster. Image: RAF.

Mark Carpenter, who was taught by Ernie during his time as a flying instructor, said: “It was a lovely moment and a great way to remember him.

“It was a really fitting tribute. It was quite emotional, despite me having seen the flight before.

“I’ve actually flown in a Spitfire before as a passenger so it was lovely to see them.

“It’s not just him really, he was very anxious that it should also include all the other bomber pilots who were killed in action, there were 50,000 aircrew who lost their lives in the Second World War.”

More than 200 people watched the flypast. Image: Stuart Cowper.

One of the last surviving Lancaster Bomber pilots, Ernie flew pathfinder missions during the war and spent months in a prisoner of war camp after being shot down in the Netherlands by the Nazis in 1944.

When he returned to the UK he found out he had been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and French Croix de Guerre for his service.

Ernie completed his basic training in Scone, where he met his wife Irene, with the couple having two children.

He later worked as a flying instructor for the Glasgow and St Andrews University Air Squadrons.

Ernie as a young pilot.
Ernie with his wife Irene. mage: RAF.

Ernie’s expertise in the air saw him travel to Iraq, where he was commended for saving the lives of two local students after his Cessna plane went up in flames on take off.

He also set up a flying school in Uganda, but as he began to lose his sight he returned to Perth and retrained as a social worker based at Perth Prison.

In 2018 a memorial was put up on the site of his crash in the Netherlands, and two weeks before his death the Leuchars-based headquarters of the East of Scotland University Air Squadron were named after him.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]