Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus aviation action lights up the skies over Arbroath and Montrose

By Graham Brown
July 20 2022, 5.09pm
The Red Arrows pass over Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre. Pic: Paul Reid.
The Red Arrows pass over Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre. Pic: Paul Reid.

Angus aviation fans turned out to be treated to a spectacular day of flypasts.

Arbroath and Montrose were visited by the world famous Red Arrows, an RAF Typhoon and two aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on Wednesday.

And the trio of flypasts brought the crowds out at Victoria Park in Arbroath and Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.

Montrose air station
Aviation fans flocked to Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre. Pic Paul Reid

The aircraft were passing Angus on their way to displays in other parts of Scotland.

It was the first local appearance by the Red Arrows for six years.

Although it wasn’t a display event, the famous formation switched on their smoke as they passed over the two towns, delighting locals and holidaymakers.

And the memorial flight Spitfire and Hurricane made a particularly poignant sight in the skies.

Battle of Britain Memorial flight
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Hurricane and Spitfire over Montrose. Pic Paul Reid.

There is a special link to both communities since it is the 80th anniversary of the wartime Arbroath campaign to fund the Red Lichtie Spitfire.

A replica of the plane is one of the star attractions at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.

And wartime pilots trained on both types of aircraft at Montrose, which was Britain’s first operational air station when it was set up in 1913.

The Red Lichtie Spitfire

Wednesday’s spectacle was a celebration of a remarkable wartime fundraising effort by the people of Arbroath.

At the height of the Battle of Britain, a campaign to buy a Spitfire was launched as part of the nation’s Wings for Victory.

The Fabulous Red Arrows fly past Arbroath 20/07/2022

Famous Scots entertainer Harry Lauder was the star act at one of the first fundraising concerts.

Another featured a male voice choir from the Polish Army.

And a charity boxing match was held at Arbroath FC’s Gayfield Park.

By March 1942, the required £5,000 was raised and donated to the government to buy Spitfire Mk. Vb, EP 121.

It was called the Red Lichtie in honour of the town.

Victoria Park
Arbroath’s Victoria Park was packed for the Red Arrows flypast. Pic: Squadron Prints.

The famed nickname comes from a light which burned to guide fishing crews safely home to the town harbour.

It reputedly shone from the ‘Round O’ of Arbroath’s near 850-year-old sandstone Abbey.

In May 1942 the Spitfire entered service with No. 501 Squadron based at Ibsley in Hampshire.

The Red Lichtie flew convoy patrols and fighter bomber attacks.

Red Lichtie Spitfire
Aviation fans around the replica Red Lichtie Spitfire at Montrose. Pic Paul Reid

One pilot, Squadron Leader J E Johnson is credited with taking down a German FW190 near Boulogne in France in February 1943.

But EP 121 suffered a sad end to its RAF service.

In June 1943, its engine cut out in the skies above No. 416 (Royal Canadian Air Force) Sqn’s base in Lincolnshire.

It spun into the ground.

Fortunately, the Canadian pilot survived.

But damage to the Red Lichtie was so severe it was written off and scrapped.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the action at Montrose Air Station museum.

Red Arrows at Montrose
Young visitors Archer Fotheringham, 4, Finn Stirling, 5, Olivia Fotheringham, 8, and Amelia Stirling, 9, at Montrose.
RAF Typhoon
The RAF Typhoon was first to make a flypast on Wednesday.
Montrose air station
Eyes to the skies for the Red Arrows.
Red Arrows
The world famous RAF aerobatic team pass over Montrose.
Typhoon at Montrose
Different eras as the RAF Typhoon passes over the replica Red Lichtie Spitfire.
RAF Montrose
Cameras at the ready.
Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
The Hurricane and Spitfire over Montrose air station museum.

Hurricane and Spitfire

Montrose air station
The busy scene at Montrose air station museum.
Red Lichtie Spitfire
13-year-old Finlay Ross from Carnoustie and District Pipe Band playing for the Montrose crowds.

Red Arrows at Montrose

 

 

