Only urgent care available at Perthshire medical centre after staff Covid outbreak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A medical centre in Perthshire is to offer just urgent or emergency care after its whole administrative team tested positive for Covid-19.

The staff based at Comrie Medical Centre are all now self-isolating, meaning it can only operate on a “very restricted basis”.

The centre was closed on Monday as planned for a public holiday but will not be dealing with routine matters when it opens again on Tuesday.

It will only be dealing with those needing urgent or emergency care until staff are able to return.

Patients are told to not contact the Comrie centre on Strowan Road, by phone or email, for routine matters as it will “not have the capacity to answer”.

It wished the staff with Covid “a full and quick recovery”, adding: “Please bear with us until our colleagues recover and our usual service can be resumed.”

Covid rules

All of the previous coronavirus restrictions have been lifted in Scotland, which includes the self-isolation guidance.

It has been replaced with a stay at home message in place for people who do not feel well enough to work or carry out normal activities.

Although it is not a legal requirement, many still choose to stay at home and avoid contact with others after testing positive.