Pitlochry road closure: MSP and local councillors try to avert ‘disaster’ for businesses

Pitlochry businesses fear a “disaster” when the town’s main road is closed to traffic early next month.

Atholl Road – the main route connecting the town centre with the A9 heading north – will be shut for five days from Monday, August 8 for ‘decarbonisation’ railway bridge inspection works.

Perth and Kinross Council says local bus services will be diverted via Atholl Road, Bridge Road, Foss Road and the A9.

Tourism is Pitlochry’s lifeblood and Atholl Road shop owners believe the road closure is happening at the worst possible time.

They are being supported by the local MP and councillors who are seeking a U-turn.

‘If the bridge was falling down it would be understandable’

Clare Pinchbeck, who has run Hattie’s Tearoom for 12 years, said: “When people see the ‘road closed’ sign on the A9 they are not going to turn back to the town beyond Pitlochry so from a business point of view it’s going to have a massive, massive impact.

“It’s the height of the tourist season – English schools are on holiday, Scottish schools are still on holiday – so it is the absolute peak time for us.

“We are starting to climb back out of the doldrums after the past two years, only to now have the road closed.

“It’s unthinkable, especially when it is not being closed for essential work. If the bridge was falling down it would be understandable.

“The best time for this work would be between November and March.”

Clare also feels businesses have not been given enough time to make adjustments.

“If the road were to close it would be a good opportunity to give staff holiday but with the short lead time we haven’t been able to organise this,” she added.

“From a business point of view it’s a disaster and we have not had time to plan anything for an alternative.”

‘It is astonishing that someone could give this the nod’

Keith Moncrieff, a partner at Macnaughtons of Pitlochry, said: “Everyone coming into the town going north has to take a diversion and anyone leaving the town has to take a diversion. It is going to affect coach tours, buses, visitors – everything under the sun.

“This is to do with the future possible electrification of the train line. That’s fine but why would they close the road for a week at peak season and cause so much disruption?

“The impact on the business could be incredibly significant.

“It is astonishing that someone in the roads department of Perth and Kinross Council could give this the nod without looking at the full implications at this time of year.”

‘Agreed earlier this year’

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson confirmed that Network Rail sought permission for the road closure “and this was agreed earlier this year”.

Two local councillors hope they can get the project delayed until later in 2022.

One of these is Cllr John Duff, the leader of the opposition Conservative group on the council.

He said: “I have spoken to Network Rail and have been assured that they will look to see if they can find some flexibility in their programme.

“I look forward to receiving an update from Network Rail on their plans early next week and hope that they are able to bring forward a more appropriate time frame.”

Independent member Xander McDade, the Lord Provost, said: “I have raised my concerns within the council and hope that the road closure can be rearranged for a more suitable time.”

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said: “I hope Network Rail look at this proposal and have a rethink about closing Atholl Road.”

‘Pedestrians will still be able to use the bridge’

A statement from the council said: “All buses operating north out of Pitlochry will divert via Atholl Road-Bridge Road-Foss Road and the A9 to resume normal route.

“All buses operating south into Pitlochry will operate this diversion route in reverse.

“The bus stops on Atholl Road, at and opposite Clunie Bridge Road, and at and opposite Dysart Brae, will not be served during this time.”

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “Our engineers will be assessing the bridge structure to identify requirements for any potential future enhancement work, as part of a wider rolling programme to decarbonise Scotland’s railway.

“In order to complete the work safely, we need to close the bridge to vehicles for five days, with an ‘all vehicle’ diversion route in place during the closure.

“Pedestrians will still be able to use the bridge throughout the work.

“We would advise residents to factor in some extra journey time, especially during peak periods of travel and we thank them for their patience and understanding.”