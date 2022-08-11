Man spotted riding jet-ski down Tay in Perth with dog on board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Man spotted riding jet-ski down Tay in Perth with dog on board

By Ben MacDonald
August 11 2022, 2.18pm Updated: August 11 2022, 6.30pm
Locals spotted the man and his dog on the Tay. Photo: Stuart Cowper.
A man has been spotted riding down the River Tay in Perth with a dog on board as locals enjoy the heatwave.

Locals looked on in disbelief as the pooch sped down the waterway on Wednesday.

A video filmed by Olaf Stando – a former SNP council candidate in Fife – has been viewed thousands of times since it was shared on Twitter.

He wrote: “Just yer standard video of a dog riding a jet-ski in the middle of Perth, Scotland.”

Artist Sabrina Willekens was also near the Tay recording interviews with a friend when she spotted the water craft.

She told The Courier: “We are creating this project and the noise from the jet-ski made us have to stop and start quite a few times.

The man and dog on the jet-ski in Perth. Image: Olaf Stando Twitter.

“It was my friend who is working with me who noticed that there was a dog riding on it, so we had to stop and capture some images of it.”

Sabrina says she did not have any concerns for the dog’s safety as it went on its way.

She added: “It looked OK, it was sitting in front of its owner and I hope it had a safe and fun time.”

There have previously been calls calls for zoning systems to be put in place for jet-skiers, and even a petition to ban users along the River Tay, due to noise and disturbance to locals and wildlife.

Last September the UK Government announced plans to clamp down on jet-ski use.

It comes as Tayside and Fife has been enjoying temperatures of up to 28°C this week as the heatwave continues.

Visitors to Burntisland Beach take a dip.

On Friday there will be a contrast in temperatures across the region.

Areas closer to the coast will be cooler with temperatures of between 18°C and 20°C.

Lucy McQuat, 8, enjoying the sun at Camperdown Park.

However, inland areas will enjoy highs in the mid-20s.

It is expected there will be more cloud over the weekend but Tayside and Fife will continue to enjoy dry and warm conditions.

