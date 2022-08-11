Man spotted riding jet-ski down Tay in Perth with dog on board

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been spotted riding down the River Tay in Perth with a dog on board as locals enjoy the heatwave.

Locals looked on in disbelief as the pooch sped down the waterway on Wednesday.

A video filmed by Olaf Stando – a former SNP council candidate in Fife – has been viewed thousands of times since it was shared on Twitter.

He wrote: “Just yer standard video of a dog riding a jet-ski in the middle of Perth, Scotland.”

Just yer standard video of a dog riding a jet ski in the middle of Perth, Scotland pic.twitter.com/GgDPQQBj1o — Olaf Stando 🌻 (@olafdoesstuff) August 10, 2022

Artist Sabrina Willekens was also near the Tay recording interviews with a friend when she spotted the water craft.

She told The Courier: “We are creating this project and the noise from the jet-ski made us have to stop and start quite a few times.

“It was my friend who is working with me who noticed that there was a dog riding on it, so we had to stop and capture some images of it.”

Sabrina says she did not have any concerns for the dog’s safety as it went on its way.

She added: “It looked OK, it was sitting in front of its owner and I hope it had a safe and fun time.”

When you're trying to do a live interview and the local testosterone brigade needs to show off at the same time… 🙄 pic.twitter.com/mJSEoTbgU3 — Sabrina Willekens (@seileasdar) August 10, 2022

There have previously been calls calls for zoning systems to be put in place for jet-skiers, and even a petition to ban users along the River Tay, due to noise and disturbance to locals and wildlife.

Last September the UK Government announced plans to clamp down on jet-ski use.

It comes as Tayside and Fife has been enjoying temperatures of up to 28°C this week as the heatwave continues.

On Friday there will be a contrast in temperatures across the region.

Areas closer to the coast will be cooler with temperatures of between 18°C and 20°C.

However, inland areas will enjoy highs in the mid-20s.

It is expected there will be more cloud over the weekend but Tayside and Fife will continue to enjoy dry and warm conditions.