Luxury treehouses included in £1.75m sale of Perthshire holiday let business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A holiday let business in highland Perthshire that includes luxury treehouses is being sold for £1.75 million.

Dalnoid Cottages and Treehouses, near Glenshee, is a collection of seven properties.

Those include a farmhouse for up to eight guests and three holiday cottages. The site also features two luxury treehouses.

The business is run by Sue and Philip Smith.

The forecast gross income for the business in 2022 is in excess of £320,000.

‘Extraordinary’ opportunity

Lucie Howatson of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is an extraordinary opportunity to take on an established business in an absolutely beautiful location.

“The current owners have invested considerable time and money to create a first-class portfolio of holiday lets with absolute attention to detail.

“Each property has lovely, high-spec interiors, well-equipped kitchen and individual outdoor area, providing privacy, and each of the holiday cottages and treehouses has a hot tub and lovely views.

“The site also has attractive communal areas with mature trees and a wildlife pond.

“The high levels of repeat bookings are a testament to the care and dedication of the owners.

“Glenshee is a renowned tourism hotspot in the summer and also attracts visitors all winter who come to Scotland’s largest ski resort.”

Adding to Perthshire treehouse business

There is also potential to further develop the Perthshire business, subject to the necessary planning consents.

An area of land to the north of the site has not been developed and could potentially be a site for a further cottage or shepherd’s hut.

In addition, planning permission was previously granted to refurbish The Barn (currently used for storage), as a one-bed holiday property.

This permission has now lapsed but could be revisited.

The plot extends to about 4.40 acres (1.78 hectares) in total.