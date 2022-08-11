Luxury treehouses included in £1.75m sale of Perthshire holiday let business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luxury treehouses included in £1.75m sale of Perthshire holiday let business

By Gavin Harper
August 11 2022, 2.53pm Updated: August 11 2022, 7.24pm
Dalnoid Cottages and Treehouses.
Dalnoid Cottages and Treehouses.

A holiday let business in highland Perthshire that includes luxury treehouses is being sold for £1.75 million.

Dalnoid Cottages and Treehouses, near Glenshee, is a collection of seven properties.

Those include a farmhouse for up to eight guests and three holiday cottages. The site also features two luxury treehouses.

The business is run by Sue and Philip Smith.

The forecast gross income for the business in 2022 is in excess of £320,000.

‘Extraordinary’ opportunity

Lucie Howatson of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is an extraordinary opportunity to take on an established business in an absolutely beautiful location.

“The current owners have invested considerable time and money to create a first-class portfolio of holiday lets with absolute attention to detail.

The estate features two luxury treehouses.

“Each property has lovely, high-spec interiors, well-equipped kitchen and individual outdoor area, providing privacy, and each of the holiday cottages and treehouses has a hot tub and lovely views.

“The site also has attractive communal areas with mature trees and a wildlife pond.

“The high levels of repeat bookings are a testament to the care and dedication of the owners.

Dalnoid Cottages and Treehouses is for sale for £1.75 million.

Glenshee is a renowned tourism hotspot in the summer and also attracts visitors all winter who come to Scotland’s largest ski resort.”

Adding to Perthshire treehouse business

There is also potential to further develop the Perthshire business, subject to the necessary planning consents.

An area of land to the north of the site has not been developed and could potentially be a site for a further cottage or shepherd’s hut.

There is further potential to develop on the land.

In addition, planning permission was previously granted to refurbish The Barn (currently used for storage), as a one-bed holiday property.

This permission has now lapsed but could be revisited.

The farmhouse sleeps up to eight people.

The plot extends to about 4.40 acres (1.78 hectares) in total.

