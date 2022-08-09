Temperatures to reach 26°C in Tayside and Fife as school holidays come to an end

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Temperatures are set to reach up to 26°C in Tayside and Fife as the school summer holidays come to an end.

Another heatwave is arriving in the region as youngsters enjoy their final few days before returning to classrooms.

It comes after parts of Tayside and Fife hit 30°C during a spell of hot weather last month.

Parts of England and Wales are facing an amber warning for extreme heat from Thursday until Sunday as temperatures soar.

Although eastern Scotland is not in the warning area, conditions will still be hotter than normal.

When will the warmest weather arrive?

The warmest conditions are expected for the likes of Dundee and Angus on Wednesday and Thursday with highs of 26°C.

While it will cool to the high teens for those areas by Friday, the likes of Perth and Kinross and south-west Fife will continue to bask in temperatures in the mid-20s.

Those conditions will remain on Saturday for many – particularly areas away from the coast – according to the latest Met Office forecast.

And while more cloud is expected for the start of next week, temperatures will stay in the low-20s in some areas.

Health chiefs have issued advice for those spending time outside in the heat.

Dr Laura Ryan, a GP and NHS 24’s medical director, said: “When it comes to being safe in the sun, prevention is definitely better than cure.

“It is best to avoid being in the sun between noon and 3pm if possible.

“If you need to be outdoors, we advise that everyone, uses a high-factor sun protection cream. The best quality lotions block both UVA and UVB rays.

“Also wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing that covers your body.”

Symptoms of heat stroke include headache, feeling confused or dizzy, rapid pulse or fast breathing, body cramps, vomiting, feeling dehydrated or thirsty, pale, sweaty or clammy skin and a temperature of 38°C or more.

Last week, water scarcity reached its highest level in parts of Fife following the prolonged dry spell.

Residents in the kingdom have also been urged to take shorter showers and avoid using hosepipes.