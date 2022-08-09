Temperatures to reach 26°C in Tayside and Fife as school holidays come to an end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Temperatures to reach 26°C in Tayside and Fife as school holidays come to an end

By Emma Duncan
August 9 2022, 1.39pm Updated: August 9 2022, 3.46pm
Hunter Barnard, 5, from Broughty Ferry enjoying the sunshine at Camperdown Park in Dundee on Tuesday.
Temperatures are set to reach up to 26°C in Tayside and Fife as the school summer holidays come to an end.

Another heatwave is arriving in the region as youngsters enjoy their final few days before returning to classrooms.

It comes after parts of Tayside and Fife hit 30°C during a spell of hot weather last month.

Parts of England and Wales are facing an amber warning for extreme heat from Thursday until Sunday as temperatures soar.

Although eastern Scotland is not in the warning area, conditions will still be hotter than normal.

When will the warmest weather arrive?

The warmest conditions are expected for the likes of Dundee and Angus on Wednesday and Thursday with highs of 26°C.

While it will cool to the high teens for those areas by Friday, the likes of Perth and Kinross and south-west Fife will continue to bask in temperatures in the mid-20s.

Those conditions will remain on Saturday for many – particularly areas away from the coast – according to the latest Met Office forecast.

And while more cloud is expected for the start of next week, temperatures will stay in the low-20s in some areas.

Visitors at St Andrews beach.
Health chiefs have issued advice for those spending time outside in the heat.

Dr Laura Ryan, a GP and NHS 24’s medical director, said: “When it comes to being safe in the sun, prevention is definitely better than cure.

“It is best to avoid being in the sun between noon and 3pm if possible.

“If you need to be outdoors, we advise that everyone, uses a high-factor sun protection cream. The best quality lotions block both UVA and UVB rays.

“Also wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing that covers your body.”

Molly (5) and Ruby-Lou (2) Barty from Dundee playing in the sun on Tuesday.
Molly (5) and Ruby-Lou (2) Barty from Dundee playing in the sun on Tuesday.

Symptoms of heat stroke include headache, feeling confused or dizzy, rapid pulse or fast breathing, body cramps, vomiting, feeling dehydrated or thirsty, pale, sweaty or clammy skin and a temperature of 38°C or more.

Last week, water scarcity reached its highest level in parts of Fife following the prolonged dry spell.

Residents in the kingdom have also been urged to take shorter showers and avoid using hosepipes.

Images reveal impact of weather on Fife’s reservoirs as dry spell set to continue

