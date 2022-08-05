Locals warned over showers and garden hoses as Fife reaches highest level of water scarcity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Locals warned over showers and garden hoses as Fife reaches highest level of water scarcity

By Emma Duncan
August 5 2022, 6.40pm
Fifers are being asked to avoid using garden hoses.

Residents in Fife are being urged to take shorter showers and avoid using garden hoses – after parts of the region reached the highest level of water scarcity.

A prolonged dry period of weather means supplies have run low in mid and northern Fife.

It comes as some reservoirs are being topped up from other sources to ensure household supplies are maintained.

Environment agency Sepa says only four of the last 12 months have recorded above-average rainfall.

Both Scottish Water and Sepa are now asking residents and businesses to take steps to preserve supplies.

Advice to protect water supplies

Scottish Water’s advice for Fife residents recommends that people:

  • Take shorter showers
  • Turn the tap off when brushing teeth
  • Use the washing machine and dishwashers when fully loaded
  • Use a watering can instead of a garden hose
  • Wash cars with a bucket and sponge rather than a hose

The company says it is also deploying tankers to supplement supplies and is adjusting the network to redistribute water around the country.

Peter Farrer, chief operating officer, said: “We remain absolutely focused on ensuring customer supplies are maintained, especially where the warm, dry weather has been experienced over a more prolonged period.

Scottish Water has issued advice to help people in Fife save water.

“Public water supply supports daily life around the clock and our national reservoir storage remains at a level where we can continue to meet requirements.

“We have seen water demand peaks, particularly around hot weekends, and customers can play an important role in how we manage our country’s water resources.”

Sepa to meet with farmers over water use

On Friday, Sepa confirmed parts of the kingdom have reached the highest water scarcity level.

It says this mainly affects businesses, such as the agriculture sector, and plans to confirm next steps with farmers next week.

The environment watchdog says low flows of water and high temperatures also pose a threat to animals and plants, as some fish and plant populations can be seriously damaged or lost completely.

Water levels are running low at sites like Holl Reservoir in Leslie.

David Harley, interim chief officer circular economy, said: “It is clear that a significant area of Scotland’s water environment is stressed from the prolonged dry weather this summer, and conditions are only going to get worse as this continues.

“Although there has been some recent rainfall in the east, it is not enough to recover the longer-term deficits.

It is vital we work together now to ensure the sustainability of local water environments for all who rely on them

Sepa

“Sepa understands the impacts on businesses facing these difficult conditions and supports sectors reliant on water all year round on ways to become more resilient.

“However, it is vital we work together now to ensure the sustainability of local water environments for all who rely on them.”

