Locals warned over showers and garden hoses as Fife reaches highest level of water scarcity

Residents in Fife are being urged to take shorter showers and avoid using garden hoses – after parts of the region reached the highest level of water scarcity.

A prolonged dry period of weather means supplies have run low in mid and northern Fife.

It comes as some reservoirs are being topped up from other sources to ensure household supplies are maintained.

Environment agency Sepa says only four of the last 12 months have recorded above-average rainfall.

Both Scottish Water and Sepa are now asking residents and businesses to take steps to preserve supplies.

Advice to protect water supplies

Scottish Water’s advice for Fife residents recommends that people:

Take shorter showers

Turn the tap off when brushing teeth

Use the washing machine and dishwashers when fully loaded

Use a watering can instead of a garden hose

Wash cars with a bucket and sponge rather than a hose

The company says it is also deploying tankers to supplement supplies and is adjusting the network to redistribute water around the country.

Peter Farrer, chief operating officer, said: “We remain absolutely focused on ensuring customer supplies are maintained, especially where the warm, dry weather has been experienced over a more prolonged period.

“Public water supply supports daily life around the clock and our national reservoir storage remains at a level where we can continue to meet requirements.

“We have seen water demand peaks, particularly around hot weekends, and customers can play an important role in how we manage our country’s water resources.”

Sepa to meet with farmers over water use

On Friday, Sepa confirmed parts of the kingdom have reached the highest water scarcity level.

It says this mainly affects businesses, such as the agriculture sector, and plans to confirm next steps with farmers next week.

The environment watchdog says low flows of water and high temperatures also pose a threat to animals and plants, as some fish and plant populations can be seriously damaged or lost completely.

David Harley, interim chief officer circular economy, said: “It is clear that a significant area of Scotland’s water environment is stressed from the prolonged dry weather this summer, and conditions are only going to get worse as this continues.

“Although there has been some recent rainfall in the east, it is not enough to recover the longer-term deficits.

It is vital we work together now to ensure the sustainability of local water environments for all who rely on them Sepa

“Sepa understands the impacts on businesses facing these difficult conditions and supports sectors reliant on water all year round on ways to become more resilient.

“However, it is vital we work together now to ensure the sustainability of local water environments for all who rely on them.”