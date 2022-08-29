Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Face-to-face talks by the Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) are returning after a break of two-and-a-half years.

Ninety-six talks are being hosted in 13 towns and cities around Scotland between September 2022 and March 2023 with an extra online talk added each month.

RSGS chief executive Mike Robinson says: “You have to go back to March 2020, when Jonny Keeling, BBC wildlife film maker last gave a face-to-face talk for the RSGS.

“Although we’ve run around 95 talks and events on line during this period, it is the longest break in our history – we even managed to keep going during the two world wars, albeit with afternoon talks to avoid the blackout.”

Stellar line-up

This year’s programme has a stellar line-up of speakers, including leading explorers, photographers, communicators and scientists.

The programme will kick off on September 19 with adventurer Christopher Horsley, who has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare.

Other speakers this year include sea kayaker Will Copestake, sharing tales of adventure in the world’s wet, cold and wild temperate regions; filmmaker Libby Penman sharing stories about her years of filming epic wildlife in Scotland, outdoor challenges for TV, and exploring the climate crisis at home; and explorer Alice Morrison.

Landscape photographer Colin Prior will take the audience on a journey to the highly remote Karakoram mountain range, and talk about how his sources of inspiration have influenced his work in over 50 countries.

Adventure kayaker Sal Montgomery will share her latest stories and adventures from road-tripping around America and British Columbia with her kayak.

She says: “I am absolutely over the moon that the RSGS Inspiring People talks will be live and in-person this year.

“I’m so excited to meet everyone and share this wonderful event with you all.”

This year RSGS will also be offering a monthly online talk, hosted through Zoom, on top of all the usual live talks at local groups, allowing the events to be especially accessible to everyone all over Scotland and beyond.

These will feature interviews and live Q&A with renowned explorers Robin Hanbury-Tenison, David Hempleman-Adams and John Blashford-Snell, endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh, skier and adventurer Myrtle Simpson, and ecocide campaigner Jojo Mehta.

Dates and tickets

Tickets for all Inspiring People talks for 2022-23 are now available to purchase through rsgs.org/events.

Tickets for live talks are free for RSGS members, students and under-18s, and £10 for general admission.

Tickets for online talks are £6 for general admission, £2 for RSGS members, and free for students and U-18s. Book now to secure your ticket for what promises to be a popular line-up of speakers.

*An interview with adventure kayaker Sal Montgomery features in The Courier’s Weekend magazine of Saturday September 3, and on The Courier website.