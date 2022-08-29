Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland

By Michael Alexander
August 29 2022, 6.00pm
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare

Face-to-face talks by the Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) are returning after a break of two-and-a-half years.

Ninety-six talks are being hosted in 13 towns and cities around Scotland between September 2022 and March 2023 with an extra online talk added each month.

RSGS chief executive Mike Robinson says: “You have to go back to March 2020, when Jonny Keeling, BBC wildlife film maker last gave a face-to-face talk for the RSGS.

“Although we’ve run around 95 talks and events on line during this period, it is the longest break in our history – we even managed to keep going during the two world wars, albeit with afternoon talks to avoid the blackout.”

Stellar line-up

This year’s programme has a stellar line-up of speakers, including leading explorers, photographers, communicators and scientists.

Will Copestake

The programme will kick off on September 19 with adventurer Christopher Horsley, who has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare.

Other speakers this year include sea kayaker Will Copestake, sharing tales of adventure in the world’s wet, cold and wild temperate regions; filmmaker Libby Penman sharing stories about her years of filming epic wildlife in Scotland, outdoor challenges for TV, and exploring the climate crisis at home; and explorer Alice Morrison.

Landscape photographer Colin Prior will take the audience on a journey to the highly remote Karakoram mountain range, and talk about how his sources of inspiration have influenced his work in over 50 countries.

Sal Montgomery. Picture by Phil Bulkeley

Adventure kayaker Sal Montgomery will share her latest stories and adventures from road-tripping around America and British Columbia with her kayak.

She says: “I am absolutely over the moon that the RSGS Inspiring People talks will be live and in-person this year.

“I’m so excited to meet everyone and share this wonderful event with you all.”

This year RSGS will also be offering a monthly online talk, hosted through Zoom, on top of all the usual live talks at local groups, allowing the events to be especially accessible to everyone all over Scotland and beyond.

Alice Morrison

These will feature interviews and live Q&A with renowned explorers Robin Hanbury-Tenison, David Hempleman-Adams and John Blashford-Snell, endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh, skier and adventurer Myrtle Simpson, and ecocide campaigner Jojo Mehta.

Dates and tickets

Tickets for all Inspiring People talks for 2022-23 are now available to purchase through rsgs.org/events.

Tickets for live talks are free for RSGS members, students and under-18s, and £10 for general admission.

Tickets for online talks are £6 for general admission, £2 for RSGS members, and free for students and U-18s. Book now to secure your ticket for what promises to be a popular line-up of speakers.

*An interview with adventure kayaker Sal Montgomery features in The Courier’s Weekend magazine of Saturday September 3, and on The Courier website.

Interview: Dundee-educated Professor Dame Anne Glover is new president of Royal Scottish Geographical Society

