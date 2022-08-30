Perth schoolboys heading to Spain for Futsal World Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pair of Perth schoolboys are celebrating after being selected for Scotland Under-17s at the upcoming Futsal World Championships in Spain.

Sam Currie and Jack Keast were both called up to the international squad after impressing at open trials in Livingston at the start of the summer.

They will form part of a nine-man squad to take part in the International Futsal Alliance event in Blanes on the Costa Brava from 11-16 September.

The duo are teammates for Perth Youth Futsal Colts, who finished runners-up in the Dundee Futsal League, as well as playing football for Jeanfield Swifts.

Major event

The IFA World Championships is being staged for the first time since 2019 and Scotland will be joined by the likes of Australia, USA, hosts Spain and holders Sweden.

The event – showcasing the FIFA-approved version of 5-a-side football – will also feature men’s, women’s, Under-21 and Under-14 competitions.

Relative newcomers to the sport

Perth High School sixth-year pupil Sam said he was looking forward to the chance to represent Scotland on the international stage.

He said: “We went along to the trial not knowing what to expect really as neither of us has been playing the sport for all that long.

“We had a really good first season in the Dundee League, just missing out on the title on the final day of the season and getting to the cup final.

“We felt the trial went pretty well, but you never know what the coaches are looking for. It was really exciting when we got the message to say we had got in.”

Matches to be livestreamed

Sam, who plays football for Jeanfield Under-20s and coaches youngsters at Fair City, said: “It is a great opportunity for myself and Jack to represent Scotland.

“It’s going to be really tough and I’m sure the standard of some of the teams will be extremely high.

“We haven’t had much time to train together, so it’ll be good to get out to Spain and get to know the rest of the boys a bit better.

“The IFA plan to livestream all the matches, so our families and friends at home will be able to see us in action once the tournament gets underway.”

Financial support needed

He and St John’s Academy pupil Jack, who plays for Jeanfield Amateurs, are having to raise the funds to pay for the trip as it does not receive any financial support.

Sam said: “I have a weekend job to help pay the costs involved, but if any local business or individual is able to help out that would be very much appreciated.

“The squad have had individual fundraising pages set up, so if anyone wants to support myself or Jack, they can do that directly.”

Click here to support Sam Currie

Click here to support Jack Keast